Paris St-Germain failed to win at home in Ligue 1 for the first time this season as the leaders were held to a goalless draw by Nice.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were unable to inspire their side in the absence of fellow forward Neymar, who will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage.
That was despite 22 shots at goal for the hosts at Parc des Princes.
The point leaves Mauricio Pochettino's side 12 clear at the top.
Prior to kick-off, former Barcelona forward Messi was presented with his record seventh Ballon d'Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - in front of the PSG supporters, as was goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper.
But on the pitch, with Angel di Maria replacing Neymar in attack, PSG were denied victory for just the third time this campaign.
Their tally of 22 shots is the most they have had without scoring in a league game since March 2016.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeSubstituted forParedesat 77'minutes
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 27Gueye
- 15DaniloBooked at 31mins
- 28EbimbeSubstituted forVerrattiat 62'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forIcardiat 77'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 6Verratti
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 12Rafinha
- 17Dagba
- 22Diallo
- 24Kehrer
- 38Michut
Nice
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Benítez
- 23Lotomba
- 25Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 26BardBooked at 88mins
- 28BoudaouiBooked at 76minsSubstituted forGouiriat 80'minutes
- 6Schneiderlin
- 18LeminaSubstituted forThuram-Ulienat 74'minutes
- 21KluivertBooked at 66minsSubstituted forStengsat 74'minutes
- 7Delort
- 9Dolberg
Substitutes
- 1Bulka
- 5Daniliuc
- 10Claude Maurice
- 11Gouiri
- 13Kamara
- 19Thuram-Ulien
- 20Atal
- 22Stengs
- 29Da Cunha
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 47,502
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Nice 0.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Khéphren Thuram-Ulien (Nice).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Calvin Stengs (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Delort.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Booking
Melvin Bard (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Melvin Bard (Nice).
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Post update
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Dante (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Amine Gouiri replaces Hichem Boudaoui.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Presnel Kimpembe.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Ángel Di María.
Booking
Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) is shown the yellow card.