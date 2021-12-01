French Ligue 1
Paris Saint Germain 0-0 Nice: Ligue 1 leaders drop points at home for first time

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi finished ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to win a seventh Ballon d'Or on Monday

Paris St-Germain failed to win at home in Ligue 1 for the first time this season as the leaders were held to a goalless draw by Nice.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were unable to inspire their side in the absence of fellow forward Neymar, who will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage.

That was despite 22 shots at goal for the hosts at Parc des Princes.

The point leaves Mauricio Pochettino's side 12 clear at the top.

Prior to kick-off, former Barcelona forward Messi was presented with his record seventh Ballon d'Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - in front of the PSG supporters, as was goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper.

But on the pitch, with Angel di Maria replacing Neymar in attack, PSG were denied victory for just the third time this campaign.

Their tally of 22 shots is the most they have had without scoring in a league game since March 2016.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeSubstituted forParedesat 77'minutes
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 27Gueye
  • 15DaniloBooked at 31mins
  • 28EbimbeSubstituted forVerrattiat 62'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forIcardiat 77'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 17Dagba
  • 22Diallo
  • 24Kehrer
  • 38Michut

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Benítez
  • 23Lotomba
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26BardBooked at 88mins
  • 28BoudaouiBooked at 76minsSubstituted forGouiriat 80'minutes
  • 6Schneiderlin
  • 18LeminaSubstituted forThuram-Ulienat 74'minutes
  • 21KluivertBooked at 66minsSubstituted forStengsat 74'minutes
  • 7Delort
  • 9Dolberg

Substitutes

  • 1Bulka
  • 5Daniliuc
  • 10Claude Maurice
  • 11Gouiri
  • 13Kamara
  • 19Thuram-Ulien
  • 20Atal
  • 22Stengs
  • 29Da Cunha
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
47,502

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNice
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away13

