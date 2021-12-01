Inter Milan v Spezia

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Spezia 0.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 32Dimarco
- 2Dumfries
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forVidalat 87'minutes
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forVecinoat 87'minutes
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forSensiat 69'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 10MartínezBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDzekoat 73'minutes
- 19CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 9Dzeko
- 12Sensi
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 23Barella
- 43Cortinovis
- 46Zanotti
- 47Carboni
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
Spezia
Formation 5-3-2
- 94Provedel
- 27AmianSubstituted forFerrerat 45'minutes
- 15Hristov
- 28Erlic
- 14KiwiorBooked at 56mins
- 13RecaSubstituted forBastoniat 45'minutes
- 8KovalenkoSubstituted forMaggioreat 64'minutes
- 7SalaSubstituted forBourabiaat 64'minutes
- 11Gyasi
- 29Salcedo MoraSubstituted forVerdeat 69'minutes
- 9ManajBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 1Zoet
- 6Bourabia
- 10Verde
- 18Nzola
- 19Colley
- 20Bastoni
- 21Ferrer
- 22Antiste
- 25Maggiore
- 40Zovko
- 43Nikolaou
- 44Strelec
- Referee:
- Davide Ghersini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ivan Provedel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Post update
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).
Post update
Mehdi Bourabia (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Roberto Gagliardini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salvador Ferrer with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rey Manaj (Spezia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Salvador Ferrer.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jakub Kiwior.
Post update
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Giulio Maggiore (Spezia).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.