Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan2SpeziaSpezia0

Inter Milan v Spezia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37Skriniar
  • 32Dimarco
  • 2Dumfries
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forVidalat 87'minutes
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forVecinoat 87'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forSensiat 69'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 10MartínezBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDzekoat 73'minutes
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 9Dzeko
  • 12Sensi
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Barella
  • 43Cortinovis
  • 46Zanotti
  • 47Carboni
  • 48Satriano
  • 97Radu

Spezia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 94Provedel
  • 27AmianSubstituted forFerrerat 45'minutes
  • 15Hristov
  • 28Erlic
  • 14KiwiorBooked at 56mins
  • 13RecaSubstituted forBastoniat 45'minutes
  • 8KovalenkoSubstituted forMaggioreat 64'minutes
  • 7SalaSubstituted forBourabiaat 64'minutes
  • 11Gyasi
  • 29Salcedo MoraSubstituted forVerdeat 69'minutes
  • 9ManajBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 1Zoet
  • 6Bourabia
  • 10Verde
  • 18Nzola
  • 19Colley
  • 20Bastoni
  • 21Ferrer
  • 22Antiste
  • 25Maggiore
  • 40Zovko
  • 43Nikolaou
  • 44Strelec
Referee:
Davide Ghersini

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamSpezia
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home31
Away7
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Spezia 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ivan Provedel.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Mehdi Bourabia (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Roberto Gagliardini.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salvador Ferrer with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rey Manaj (Spezia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Salvador Ferrer.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jakub Kiwior.

  17. Post update

    Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Giulio Maggiore (Spezia).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1411213072335
2Inter Milan15104136152134
3AC Milan14102230181232
4Atalanta1594232171531
5Roma158162416825
6Fiorentina158072420424
7Juventus157352016424
8Bologna157352124-324
9Lazio146352525021
10Hellas Verona155552825320
11Empoli146172126-519
12Sassuolo145362221118
13Torino145271714317
14Udinese143651620-415
15Sampdoria154382129-815
16Venezia154381225-1315
17Spezia1532101534-1911
18Genoa141761726-910
19Cagliari151681629-139
20Salernitana1522111131-208
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories