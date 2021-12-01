Italian Serie A
BolognaBologna1RomaRoma0

Bologna v Roma

Line-ups

Bologna

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28SkorupskiBooked at 87mins
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 17Medel
  • 6Theate
  • 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forDe Silvestriat 80'minutes
  • 8DomínguezSubstituted forVignatoat 90+1'minutes
  • 32Svanberg
  • 3Hickey
  • 21SorianoBooked at 38mins
  • 99BarrowSubstituted forOrsoliniat 90'minutes
  • 9ArnautovicSubstituted forSansoneat 17'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 7Orsolini
  • 10Sansone
  • 14Viola
  • 19Santander
  • 20van Hooijdonk
  • 22Bardi
  • 23Bagnolini
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 35Dijks
  • 55Vignato
  • 74Cangiano

Roma

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniSubstituted forViñaat 73'minutes
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 42DiawaraSubstituted forPérezat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 2KarsdorpBooked at 90mins
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forCristanteat 64'minutes
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forShomurodovat 52'minutes
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 72mins
  • 9AbrahamBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 5Viña
  • 11Pérez
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 19Reynolds
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
Referee:
Luca Pairetto

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bologna 1, Roma 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Carles Pérez (Roma).

  3. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Eldor Shomurodov tries a through ball, but Nicolò Zaniolo is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Nicola Sansone (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Rick Karsdorp (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).

  8. Post update

    Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Emanuel Vignato replaces Nicolás Domínguez.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Musa Barrow.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).

  12. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).

  15. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Musa Barrow (Bologna).

  17. Booking

    Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Bologna. Lorenzo De Silvestri tries a through ball, but Nicola Sansone is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Eldor Shomurodov (Roma).

Top Stories