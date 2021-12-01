Italian Serie A
GenoaGenoa0AC MilanAC Milan3

AC Milan win to go one point behind Napoli, with Inter Milan third

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has helped Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan win Serie A during his career

Two goals from Junior Messias and one from Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave AC Milan victory at Genoa and cut Napoli's lead at the top of Serie A to one point.

Ibrahimovic, 40, scored his sixth goal of the season early on, before Messias added a second just before half-time and made it 3-0 after 61 minutes following good work from Brahim Diaz.

Napoli led 2-0, but Sassuolo fought back to draw 2-2 with a late equaliser.

Inter Milan won 2-0 at Spezia, so only two points separate the top three.

Lautaro Martinez had a hand in both Inter goals, setting up Roberto Gagliardini's first-half opener with a deft flick, before converting a penalty 30 minutes from time.

The defending champions have now won their past three league games as they prepare to face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side head into that game on the back of a 1-0 defeat Bologna. Mattias Svanberg scored the winner for the hosts after 35 minutes.

Most of the night's drama came at Sassuolo, though.

After a goalless first half, Napoli - aiming to become Italian champions for the first time since 1989-90 -scored twice in a nine-minute spell through Fabian Ruiz and Dries Mertens.

Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back for Sassuolo in the 71st minute and Gian Marco Ferrari grabbed an 89th-minute equaliser.

It could have been even worse for Napoli as Gregoire Defrel thought he had won the game for the hosts in stoppage time, only for VAR to disallow the goal.

Line-ups

Genoa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 57Sirigu
  • 3Vanheusden
  • 5MasielloBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBaniat 77'minutes
  • 15Vásquez
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 27SturaroSubstituted forAzevedo Júniorat 45'minutes
  • 47BadeljSubstituted forGaldamesat 62'minutes
  • 65RovellaBooked at 73minsSubstituted forPortanovaat 77'minutes
  • 50Cambiaso
  • 24BianchiSubstituted forPandevat 62'minutes
  • 20Ekuban

Substitutes

  • 1Semper
  • 2Sabelli
  • 11Behrami
  • 13Bani
  • 14Biraschi
  • 19Pandev
  • 22Marchetti
  • 33Azevedo Júnior
  • 44Buksa
  • 90Portanova
  • 94Touré
  • 99Galdames

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 20Kalulu
  • 24KjaerSubstituted forGabbiaat 5'minutesBooked at 32minsSubstituted forFlorenziat 45'minutes
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 77'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 30Messias
  • 10DíazSubstituted forBakayokoat 77'minutes
  • 33Krunic
  • 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forPellegriat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 14Conti
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 64Pellegri
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1511313292336
2AC Milan15112233181535
3Inter Milan15104136152134
4Atalanta1594232171531
5Roma158162416825
6Fiorentina158072420424
7Juventus157352016424
8Bologna157352124-324
9Lazio146352525021
10Hellas Verona155552825320
11Empoli146172126-519
12Sassuolo155462423119
13Torino145271714317
14Udinese143651620-415
15Sampdoria154382129-815
16Venezia154381225-1315
17Spezia1532101534-1911
18Genoa151771729-1210
19Cagliari151681629-139
20Salernitana1522111131-208
View full Italian Serie A table

