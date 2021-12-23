Who gets your vote in our 2021 awards?

Last updated on .From the section Football

Who have been your stand out performers in 2021?

After coronavirus caused havoc with the calendar in 2020, football was back in full force for most of 2021.

But which players, teams and moments stood out for you?

It's time to have your say in BBC Sport's end-of-year awards.

The shortlists were decided on by a number of BBC Sport journalists and now it's your turn to pick your winner.

Premier League Player of the Year

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Premier League Young Player of the Year

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Women's Super League Player of the Year

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Men's Manager of the Year

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Women's Manager of the Year

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Men's Team of the Year

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Women's Team of the Year

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Memorable Moment of the Year

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.