Two Sportscene highlights shows cover midweek Scottish Premiership games
Sportscene makes two midweek appearances to showcase the latest round of Scottish Premiership matches.
On BBC One Scotland from 22:35 GMT on Wednesday, you can watch highlights of that day's games and Tuesday's meeting of Motherwell and Dundee United.
And, on Thursday at 23:00 on BBC Scotland, there will be highlights of Celtic's home encounter with Hearts.
Sportsound will cover all of Wednesday and Thursday's top-flight games on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW.
And there will be live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.