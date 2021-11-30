Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Sportscene makes two midweek appearances to showcase the latest round of Scottish Premiership matches.

On BBC One Scotland from 22:35 GMT on Wednesday, you can watch highlights of that day's games and Tuesday's meeting of Motherwell and Dundee United.

And, on Thursday at 23:00 on BBC Scotland, there will be highlights of Celtic's home encounter with Hearts.

Sportsound will cover all of Wednesday and Thursday's top-flight games on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW.

And there will be live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.