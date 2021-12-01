FAI referees' chairman Gerard Perry says abuse of match officials is the main reason why they quit their roles

The Football Association of Ireland says verbal abuse and worse is causing two-thirds of its referees to quit within two years.

The Republic of Ireland's football governing body will detail its concerns over the issue to an Irish Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday.

FAI referees' chairman Gerard Perry will outline the current difficulties.

"We lose 66% of new referees within the first two years of them completing the referee beginner's course," he says.

In the submission he will make to the parliamentary committee, the FAI referees' chairman adds: "Exit interviews inform us that 'referee abuse' is the main reason for them stopping."

FAI representatives will be appearing in front of the committee along with GAA and IRFU officials, who will also outline how the issue affects their sports.

Three recent referee assaults in Dublin

Sean Slattery, the vice-president of the Irish Soccer Referees Society will tell the committee that there have been three assaults on referees in Dublin over the last two months.

In his opening statement, Mr Slattery says the referees body recommends reporting such assaults to the Gardai but that this doesn't happen in most cases "possibly due to fear of recrimination".

"When this becomes a regular event, a lot of them decide enough is enough and they say to themselves that they don't need this in their lives and retire from the game," he adds.

FAI referees' chairman Perry said that 34 instances of abuse of match officials had been brought before the the governing body since 2019 and that suspensions ranging from one to two years had been imposed in 22 of the cases.

High-profile cases of referee abuse in Irish football in recent years included an incident in November 2018 when a referee at an amateur game in county Offaly was left with a broken jaw following an assault by a player.

Assaulted referee forgives his attackers

Referee Daniel Sweeney was attacked in a car park following a game in the Combined Counties League, a competition affiliated to the Leinster Senior League, which is one level below the League of Ireland.

Three players were later banned from football for 40 years each as a result of the incident, with four people also arrested by the Irish police.

In its submission to the parliamentary committee, GAA director general Tom Ryan says that it is aware of issues that its referees face and is "working hard to improve things".

Ryan highlighted media and in particular social media criticism of referees.

"This is often unfair, with little balance, and frequently with very little actual knowledge of the rules of the game," added the GAA director general.

IRFU head of referees Dudley Phillips said that abuse of match officials in his sport was "on the rise".

"While rugby has a good reputation for respecting our officials, we are not immune and must continue to take the matter extremely seriously," added the IRFU representative.