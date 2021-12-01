Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran and Larne both bring title aspirations into the new year as the race for the Gibson Cup continues

Glentoran v Larne will ring in the new year with BBC Sport NI as the first live-streamed game of 2022.

The meeting between two of the Irish Premiership's title hopefuls on 1 January will be the first of 13 live games shown on BBC Sport NI between the start of January and the end of March.

The streamed games will be available on the BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer.

The year's first Friday night live TV game will be the derby meeting between Glentoran and Linfield on 11 February.

Before the new year, Ballymena United v Larne is to be live streamed on Friday 10 December, with Larne hosting Linfield in the final TV game of 2021 on Friday 17 December from 19:30 GMT on BBC Two NI.