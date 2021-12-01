Irish Premiership: BBC Sport NI to show Glentoran v Larne on New Year's Day to kick off 2022

Glentoran v larne
Glentoran and Larne both bring title aspirations into the new year as the race for the Gibson Cup continues

Glentoran v Larne will ring in the new year with BBC Sport NI as the first live-streamed game of 2022.

The meeting between two of the Irish Premiership's title hopefuls on 1 January will be the first of 13 live games shown on BBC Sport NI between the start of January and the end of March.

The streamed games will be available on the BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer.

The year's first Friday night live TV game will be the derby meeting between Glentoran and Linfield on 11 February.

Before the new year, Ballymena United v Larne is to be live streamed on Friday 10 December, with Larne hosting Linfield in the final TV game of 2021 on Friday 17 December from 19:30 GMT on BBC Two NI.

Irish Premiership games coming up live on BBC Sport NI January-March 2022 (19:45 GMT kick-off unless stated)
Glentoran v Larne (17:30)Saturday 1 JanuaryBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Crusaders v GlentoranFriday 21 JanuaryBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Cliftonville v LinfieldTuesday 25 JanuaryBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Ballymena United v CliftonvilleFriday 28 JanuaryBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Linfield v LarneTuesday 8 FebruaryBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Glentoran v LinfieldFriday 11 FebruaryBBC Two NI
Dungannon Swifts v CliftonvilleFriday 18 FebruaryBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Carrick Rangers v LinfieldFriday 25 FebruaryBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Glentoran v CliftonvilleTuesday 8 MarchBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Linfield v CrusadersFriday 11 MarchBBC Two NI
Carrick Rangers v LarneFriday 18 MarchBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Portadown v CliftonvilleFriday 25 MarchBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
Warrenpoint Town v LinfieldSaturday 26 MarchBBC Sport NI website and iPlayer

