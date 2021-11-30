Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 22-year-old joined the League One side on a short-term deal in September after being released by Arsenal in the summer.

He has made 11 appearances for Rovers in all competitions.