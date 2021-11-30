Joseph Olowu: Doncaster Rovers defender extends deal
From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.
The 22-year-old joined the League One side on a short-term deal in September after being released by Arsenal in the summer.
He has made 11 appearances for Rovers in all competitions.
"He has all the attributes to go really far in the game and we believe he could develop into a key player for us," boss Richie Wellens told the club website.