Josh Campbell (right) helped Hibs reach the League Cup final in the semi-final defeat of Rangers

Josh Campbell has signed a new contract with Hibernian to stay at Easter Road until the summer of 2025.

The midfielder, 21, has played eight times this term, having been loaned out to three clubs since his 2019 debut.

Campbell featured for Airdrieonians, Arbroath, and Edinburgh City before establishing himself at Hibs this year.

"We want to keep our best young players at the club, and we're pleased that Josh has agreed this new deal with us," said head coach Jack Ross.

"He's made significant progress compared to where he was this time last season and we're constantly working to help him develop his game and a consistency in everything he does."