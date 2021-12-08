Hartlepool United 2-1 Rochdale

Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Rochdale 1.
Graeme Lee's first home match in charge of Hartlepool saw a five-match losing streak in League Two come to an end with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Rochdale.
Mark Shelton's tap-in deep into stoppage time ended the Dale's eight-match unbeaten run in the league.
Josh Andrews, on loan from Birmingham, finished off a fine move in the 55th minute to put Rochdale on track for three points.
But Hartlepool hit back 10 minutes later when striker Mark Cullen got on the end of Shelton's pass over the top of the defence, before the latter struck at the death.
Before those two goals chances were few and far between at Victoria Park.
Luke Molyneux was close to opening the scoring midway through the opening period when he rounded goalkeeper Jay Lynch but was denied by Jeriel Dorsett.
Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip made a fine double stop to prevent Liam Kelly and Jake Beesley.
Andrews put Robbie Stockdale's side in command after the break.
But Hartlepool followed up Cullen's equaliser and sixth of the campaign from a tight angle with the winner during a frantic finish.
Shelton was unmarked at the back post to convert after substitute Joe Grey's excellent work after Andrews' header shaved the crossbar at the other end.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 5OdusinaBooked at 15mins
- 4Liddle
- 16Byrne
- 3Ferguson
- 6Shelton
- 8Featherstone
- 28DalySubstituted forCrawfordat 77'minutes
- 10Molyneux
- 9CullenSubstituted forGreyat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Grey
- 14Holohan
- 18Smith
- 20Ogle
- 22Crawford
- 23Francis-Angol
- 35Mitchell
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lynch
- 5Taylor
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'Keeffe
- 23Kelly
- 8Morley
- 3WhiteBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDoneat 68'minutes
- 9Beesley
- 19Andrews
- 18OdohSubstituted forCashmanat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McNulty
- 7Dooley
- 11Grant
- 14Broadbent
- 16Done
- 20Cashman
- 31Wade
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 4,214
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Rochdale 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Rochdale 1. Mark Shelton (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicky Featherstone.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Neill Byrne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Morley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Grey (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Ferguson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jeriel Dorsett.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Joe Grey replaces Mark Cullen.
Post update
Josh Andrews (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Shelton (Hartlepool United).
Post update
Josh Andrews (Rochdale) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aaron Morley with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Tom Crawford replaces Matty Daly.
Post update
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
Post update
Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Mark Shelton (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Danny Cashman replaces Abraham Odoh.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Aidan White.
