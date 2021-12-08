League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United2RochdaleRochdale1

Hartlepool United 2-1 Rochdale

Graeme Lee's first home match in charge of Hartlepool saw a five-match losing streak in League Two come to an end with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Rochdale.

Mark Shelton's tap-in deep into stoppage time ended the Dale's eight-match unbeaten run in the league.

Josh Andrews, on loan from Birmingham, finished off a fine move in the 55th minute to put Rochdale on track for three points.

But Hartlepool hit back 10 minutes later when striker Mark Cullen got on the end of Shelton's pass over the top of the defence, before the latter struck at the death.

Before those two goals chances were few and far between at Victoria Park.

Luke Molyneux was close to opening the scoring midway through the opening period when he rounded goalkeeper Jay Lynch but was denied by Jeriel Dorsett.

Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip made a fine double stop to prevent Liam Kelly and Jake Beesley.

Andrews put Robbie Stockdale's side in command after the break.

But Hartlepool followed up Cullen's equaliser and sixth of the campaign from a tight angle with the winner during a frantic finish.

Shelton was unmarked at the back post to convert after substitute Joe Grey's excellent work after Andrews' header shaved the crossbar at the other end.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 5OdusinaBooked at 15mins
  • 4Liddle
  • 16Byrne
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 8Featherstone
  • 28DalySubstituted forCrawfordat 77'minutes
  • 10Molyneux
  • 9CullenSubstituted forGreyat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Grey
  • 14Holohan
  • 18Smith
  • 20Ogle
  • 22Crawford
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 35Mitchell

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lynch
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 23Kelly
  • 8Morley
  • 3WhiteBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDoneat 68'minutes
  • 9Beesley
  • 19Andrews
  • 18OdohSubstituted forCashmanat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 7Dooley
  • 11Grant
  • 14Broadbent
  • 16Done
  • 20Cashman
  • 31Wade
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
4,214

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Rochdale 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Rochdale 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Rochdale 1. Mark Shelton (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicky Featherstone.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Neill Byrne.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Morley.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Grey (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Ferguson with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jeriel Dorsett.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Joe Grey replaces Mark Cullen.

  11. Post update

    Josh Andrews (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mark Shelton (Hartlepool United).

  13. Post update

    Josh Andrews (Rochdale) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aaron Morley with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Tom Crawford replaces Matty Daly.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

  17. Post update

    Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Mark Shelton (Hartlepool United).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Danny Cashman replaces Abraham Odoh.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Aidan White.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green19134238152343
2Northampton20114527161137
3Port Vale20105534211335
4Exeter208933223933
5Swindon199642922733
6Sutton United2010283025532
7Leyton Orient20710336181831
8Newport208753325831
9Harrogate208663428630
10Tranmere198561614229
11Mansfield207582225-326
12Hartlepool2082102231-926
13Bradford2051052523225
14Walsall206772224-225
15Salford196672219324
16Rochdale205962526-124
17Bristol Rovers206592331-823
18Colchester195771622-622
19Crawley196492129-822
20Barrow194782024-419
21Stevenage194781631-1519
22Carlisle2037101329-1616
23Oldham2043131631-1515
24Scunthorpe202991636-2015
View full League Two table

