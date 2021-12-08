Wigan Athletic 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Thelo Aasgaard's stoppage-time winner sent Wigan level on points with League One leaders Rotherham - with a game in hand - after a 2-1 win over plucky Shrewsbury at the DW Stadium.
Wigan made a dream start with Tendayi Darikwa volleying home James McClean's cross inside two minutes.
But Shrewsbury never looked like a side struggling near the foot of the table and almost levelled straight away.
Josh Daniels got his head to a left-wing corner and Wigan were indebted to Republic of Ireland midfielder McClean for heading off the line with Ben Amos beaten.
At the other end, McClean might have done better when he scuffed a right-foot shot after good work from Will Keane and Callum Lang.
And the Shrews took full advantage six minutes before half-time when Daniel Udoh's shot was touched in on the line by Ryan Bowman.
Shrewsbury managed to keep Wigan at arm's length in the second period, with Lang - a former Town loanee - seeing a shot well saved by Marosi.
But Wigan never gave up the fight and, in the second of six added minutes, substitute Aasgaard fired home from 25 yards to secure all three points.
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Amos
- 27Darikwa
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 21BennettSubstituted forEdwardsat 78'minutes
- 4Naylor
- 6CousinsSubstituted forAasgaardat 42'minutes
- 11MasseySubstituted forHumphrysat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Keane
- 23McClean
- 19Lang
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Watts
- 7Edwards
- 14Jones
- 15Kerr
- 30Aasgaard
- 39Humphrys
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 3Leahy
- 23Nurse
- 22DanielsBooked at 89mins
- 17Bennett
- 10Vela
- 14Ogbeta
- 11Udoh
- 12BowmanSubstituted forCosgroveat 53'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18BloxhamSubstituted forPykeat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Cosgrove
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 19Caton
- 24Leshabela
- 25Wilson
- 27Craig
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 8,098
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Nathanael Ogbeta (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Sam Cosgrove (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Naylor.
Post update
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Shrewsbury Town).
Booking
Sam Cosgrove (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rekeil Pyke (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Attempt saved. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thelo Aasgaard.
Booking
Joshua Daniels (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.
