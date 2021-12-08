Wigan Athletic 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Thelo Aasgaard's stoppage-time winner sent Wigan level on points with League One leaders Rotherham - with a game in hand - after a 2-1 win over plucky Shrewsbury at the DW Stadium.

Wigan made a dream start with Tendayi Darikwa volleying home James McClean's cross inside two minutes.

But Shrewsbury never looked like a side struggling near the foot of the table and almost levelled straight away.

Josh Daniels got his head to a left-wing corner and Wigan were indebted to Republic of Ireland midfielder McClean for heading off the line with Ben Amos beaten.

At the other end, McClean might have done better when he scuffed a right-foot shot after good work from Will Keane and Callum Lang.

And the Shrews took full advantage six minutes before half-time when Daniel Udoh's shot was touched in on the line by Ryan Bowman.

Shrewsbury managed to keep Wigan at arm's length in the second period, with Lang - a former Town loanee - seeing a shot well saved by Marosi.

But Wigan never gave up the fight and, in the second of six added minutes, substitute Aasgaard fired home from 25 yards to secure all three points.

Match report supplied by PA Media.