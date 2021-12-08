League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons1PlymouthPlymouth Argyle1

Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Conor Grant's second-half equaliser rescued a point for new Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher as his side drew 1-1 with MK Dons.

Fresh from being unveiled as Argyle's manager following the departure of Ryan Lowe to Preston, Schumacher's first game in charge ended a run of three straight League One defeats and retained his team's place in the play-off places.

The Dons led inside 21 minutes when busy frontman Scott Twine played Tennai Watson through on goal before the former AFC Wimbledon wing-back slotted home past Argyle keeper Mike Cooper to record his first career goal.

The visitors equalised just after the hour when the Dons failed to clear their lines, and the ball fell to the feet of Grant, who smashed past a crowd of bodies and Dons keeper Andrew Fisher to net his fifth league goal of the season.

Both sides struck the woodwork late on, first through the hosts' Mohamed Eisa and then Argyle's Jordon Garrick.

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Fisher
  • 5O'Hora
  • 6DarlingSubstituted forBaldwinat 45'minutes
  • 3Lewington
  • 2Watson
  • 17Robson
  • 16McEachranSubstituted forParrottat 67'minutes
  • 21Harvie
  • 7O'Riley
  • 10Eisa
  • 9Twine

Substitutes

  • 4Jules
  • 11Brown
  • 15Baldwin
  • 18Boateng
  • 20Parrott
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 25Ilunga

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5WilsonBooked at 73mins
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 4HoughtonBooked at 53mins
  • 7BroomSubstituted forMayorat 62'minutes
  • 15Grant
  • 31JephcottSubstituted forGarrickat 71'minutes
  • 9HardieSubstituted forEnnisat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Mayor
  • 11Ennis
  • 14Garrick
  • 18Agard
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 32Cooper
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
7,566

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, MK Dons 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, MK Dons 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tennai Watson.

  4. Post update

    Offside, MK Dons. Scott Twine tries a through ball, but Mohamed Eisa is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Garrick (Plymouth Argyle).

  6. Post update

    Aden Baldwin (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tennai Watson (MK Dons).

  10. Post update

    Jordan Garrick (Plymouth Argyle) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Panutche Camará.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Niall Ennis replaces Ryan Hardie.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dean Lewington.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Troy Parrott.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Harvie with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Aden Baldwin.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Conor Grant following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Jordan Garrick (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Comment posted by penfold, today at 22:32

    Get on lads, well done Schuey

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham20125339142541
2Wigan19132436171941
3Wycombe21125434241041
4Sunderland20123536241239
5Plymouth21107434231137
6Oxford Utd20106432201236
7MK Dons20105538251335
8Sheff Wed2181032821734
9Portsmouth219662622433
10Burton218492325-228
11Ipswich217683632427
12Cheltenham207672635-927
13Accrington2183102839-1127
14Charlton217592827126
15Cambridge216873235-326
16Bolton217592932-326
17Wimbledon196672830-224
18Lincoln City205692026-621
19Shrewsbury2054111927-819
20Morecambe2054112942-1319
21Fleetwood2046103439-518
22Gillingham2138101732-1517
23Crewe2136121936-1715
24Doncaster2034131236-2413
View full League One table

