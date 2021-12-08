Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Conor Grant's second-half equaliser rescued a point for new Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher as his side drew 1-1 with MK Dons.

Fresh from being unveiled as Argyle's manager following the departure of Ryan Lowe to Preston, Schumacher's first game in charge ended a run of three straight League One defeats and retained his team's place in the play-off places.

The Dons led inside 21 minutes when busy frontman Scott Twine played Tennai Watson through on goal before the former AFC Wimbledon wing-back slotted home past Argyle keeper Mike Cooper to record his first career goal.

The visitors equalised just after the hour when the Dons failed to clear their lines, and the ball fell to the feet of Grant, who smashed past a crowd of bodies and Dons keeper Andrew Fisher to net his fifth league goal of the season.

Both sides struck the woodwork late on, first through the hosts' Mohamed Eisa and then Argyle's Jordon Garrick.

Match report supplied by PA Media.