Canada beat England 2-0 the last time they played a friendly in Stoke

Olympic champions Canada have been added to the invitational international women's tournament being held next February in England.

They are the fourth and final nation to be confirmed for the event, which includes England, Germany and Spain.

The double-header matches will be played across seven days.

Canada have confirmed they will face England first on 17 February at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

The Olympic gold medal-winning team also said matches would be played at Norwich City's Carrow Road and Wolves' Molineux Stadium.

Canada's inclusion in the new tournament means four of the world's top 10 teams will be playing in England.

Canada head coach Bev Priestman said the event will "help us to keep pushing forward".

"We know that the new 32-nation Fifa Women's World Cup will feature 11 European teams, so beating Europeans at both group and knockout stages is something we need learn to master for us to podium at Australia & New Zealand 2023," she said.

For England, the matches are part of their preparations for the 2022 European Championships being hosted in the country.

Apart from the three matches in February, the Lionesses have only two World Cup qualifiers in April scheduled before they face Austria at Old Trafford in their Euro 2022 opener on 6 July.

England beat Latvia by a record 20-0 in their latest World Cup qualifying victory and are unbeaten in Group D after six games, having scored 53 goals and conceding none.