Scotland's 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain "doesn't change anything" in terms of World Cup qualification, says head coach Pedro Martinez Losa.

The Scots' undefeated start in the section came to a shuddering halt against the world's in-form side in Seville.

However, they remain in the play-off spot in Group B four points clear of Hungary with three games left.

"Spain are the best football team in the world," Martinez Losa said.

"We are planning to progress and are still in the race for qualification for the World Cup, so it doesn't change anything for us.

"I think the players know that we are in a process of learning, the women's game is changing all the time so we have to push and learn from the moment.

"We are not ready to have the highest expectations but we are ready to work and develop the best team possible."

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and runner-up Jennifer Hermoso both scored in the rout for Spain, who have now won 16 games in a row, scoring 96 goals and conceding none.

Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey - two other members of Barcelona's Champions League conquering side - both grabbed braces as Spain ruthlessly punished Scotland.

"Clearly, it was about the level of the opponent and the standard they are playing," Martinez Losa told BBC Scotland.

"When other teams are losing against them, we don't have to question tactics or players - it's about how we can improve as a team."

Scotland's next competitive fixture is against Ukraine in April, but Martinez Losa said they are aiming to have a training camp and play some friendly matches in February before that away trip and the return tie with Spain at Hampden.

They finish their campaign away to the Faroe Islands in September next year.