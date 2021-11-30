Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Cove Rangers thrashed Rangers B to book their semi-final place

Cove Rangers, Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers all progressed to the Challenge Cup last four after quarter-final victories.

Kilmarnock looked like they were heading out to Hamilton Academical when David Moyo's equaliser was followed by Andy Ryan's 86th-minute penalty.

But Jack Sanders scored with a minute of normal time remaining before netting a dramatic injury-time winner.

League 1 Cove thrashed Rangers B to reach the semi-finals.

Fraser Fyvie's opener and Mitch Megginson's penalty had Cove two up within five minutes.

Robbie Fraser pulled one back for the visitors, but Jamie Masson and another from Fyvie had the third-tier side 4-1 up at the break before Leighton McIntosh completed the rout in the second half.

In an all-Championship affair between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith, John McGlynn's men progressed via a penalty shootout after a goalless stalemate in the Highlands.

Either Queen of the South or Greenock Morton will complete the semi-final line-up on Wednesday.