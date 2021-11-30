Italian Serie A
Salernitana 0-2 Juventus: Juve win after successive defeats

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala has scored four Serie A goals, overtaking Leonardo Bonucci as the club's top scorer in the league this season

Juventus bounced back from consecutive defeats by beating Salernitana.

The hosts, bottom of Serie A in their first season in the top flight since 1999, were the ideal opposition for Juve after their 4-0 defeat at Chelsea and 1-0 home loss to Atalanta.

Paulo Dybala hammered in their opener before Giorgio Chiellini had a goal ruled out by VAR.

Alvaro Morata poked home Juve's second soon after coming on and Dybala slipped as he missed an injury-time penalty.

Juventus are now seventh in Serie A, 11 points behind leaders Napoli.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Atalanta beat Venezia 4-0 with Mario Pasalic scoring a hat-trick and Fiorentina overcame Sampdoria 3-1.

Dusan Vlahovic scored his 39th Serie A goal in that victory for Fiorentina. Erling Braut Haaland is the only player born in the 2000s to score more goals in Europe's top five leagues.

