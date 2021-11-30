Match ends, Salernitana 0, Juventus 2.
Juventus bounced back from consecutive defeats by beating Salernitana.
The hosts, bottom of Serie A in their first season in the top flight since 1999, were the ideal opposition for Juve after their 4-0 defeat at Chelsea and 1-0 home loss to Atalanta.
Paulo Dybala hammered in their opener before Giorgio Chiellini had a goal ruled out by VAR.
Alvaro Morata poked home Juve's second soon after coming on and Dybala slipped as he missed an injury-time penalty.
Juventus are now seventh in Serie A, 11 points behind leaders Napoli.
Elsewhere, fourth-placed Atalanta beat Venezia 4-0 with Mario Pasalic scoring a hat-trick and Fiorentina overcame Sampdoria 3-1.
Dusan Vlahovic scored his 39th Serie A goal in that victory for Fiorentina. Erling Braut Haaland is the only player born in the 2000s to score more goals in Europe's top five leagues.
Line-ups
Salernitana
Formation 5-3-2
- 72Belec
- 24KechridaSubstituted forSchiavoneat 50'minutes
- 5Veseli
- 23Gyömbér
- 31GaglioloBooked at 25mins
- 19RanieriSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 82'minutes
- 18Coulibaly
- 28CapezziSubstituted forDi Tacchioat 50'minutes
- 21Zortea
- 9BonazzoliSubstituted forVerganiat 82'minutes
- 25SimySubstituted forDjuricat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 4Jaroszynski
- 8Schiavone
- 11Djuric
- 14Di Tacchio
- 20Kastanos
- 26Bogdan
- 33Delli Carri
- 63Vergani
- 96Guerrieri
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 3Chiellini
- 17PellegriniSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 67'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 27LocatelliBooked at 60mins
- 44KulusevskiSubstituted forSouléat 90+4'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forRabiotat 71'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forMorataat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 9Morata
- 12Lobo Silva
- 19Bonucci
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 25Rabiot
- 36Perin
- 45de Winter
- 46Soulé
- Referee:
- Francesco Fourneau
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Juventus 2.
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot is too high. Paulo Dybala should be disappointed.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Matìas Soulé replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Penalty Juventus. Álvaro Morata draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Edoardo Vergani (Salernitana).
Post update
Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Post update
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana).
Post update
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Schiavone (Salernitana).
Post update
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).
Post update
Francesco Di Tacchio (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Pawel Jaroszynski replaces Luca Ranieri.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Edoardo Vergani replaces Federico Bonazzoli.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.