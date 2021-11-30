Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Andreas Christensen has scored once for Chelsea this season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the club have made a breakthrough in contract negotiations with defender Andreas Christensen.

The Denmark international's current deal runs out at the end of the season, meaning the 25-year-old is free to talk with foreign clubs in January.

However, Tuchel says an agreement to remain at Chelsea is not far away.

"My understanding is that it's a matter of a very short period [of time] that we have good news," he said.

Tuchel added: "For me it's a matter of days. We think that we can have good news about Andreas.

"As I understand it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same - to stay. And that's why we need the commitment and we can put it in writing."

Christensen, who joined Chelsea in 2012, has featured 13 times this season for the Premier League leaders.

"It's on Andreas to act. How he acts on the pitch, how he acts off the pitch and walk the talk because he tells us he loves Chelsea and tells us how he wants to stay and be a real big part, because he is a big part of a big club and a perfect fit," said Tuchel.

"I think he is not done yet and his career here is by far not finished. He can still develop and be a big player but, like I said, it's on him. We want the commitment and hopefully we get it."