Guernsey FC are thrashed 6-0 at Marlow as poor run continues
From the section Football
Guernsey FC lost a fourth successive game as they were beaten 6-0 at Marlow in Isthmian League South Central.
Kameron English, Nnamdi Nwachuku and a Ben Le Tocq own goal in the final 15 minutes of the first half saw the islanders trail 3-0 at the break.
Adam Richards' close-range finish made it 4-0 early in the second half.
English completed his hat-trick with two goals in a two-minute spell six minutes from full time as Guernsey remain fourth-from-bottom