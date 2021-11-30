Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey have failed to win any of their last seven matches - an run stretching back more than a month

Guernsey FC lost a fourth successive game as they were beaten 6-0 at Marlow in Isthmian League South Central.

Kameron English, Nnamdi Nwachuku and a Ben Le Tocq own goal in the final 15 minutes of the first half saw the islanders trail 3-0 at the break.

Adam Richards' close-range finish made it 4-0 early in the second half.

English completed his hat-trick with two goals in a two-minute spell six minutes from full time as Guernsey remain fourth-from-bottom