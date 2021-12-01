Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick will not be in the dugout when Manchester United face Arsenal on Thursday, but the interim manager will be watching and assessing the squad he has inherited.

One of the German's early tasks will be to consider recruitment strategy during January's transfer window.

The 63-year-old has signed a number of current and former Premier League stars in his career - but can you name them? Take our quiz to find out.

Can you name these current and former Premier League players signed by Ralf Rangnick? How to play Score: 0 / 14 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 14 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Give up!