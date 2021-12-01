Quiz: Can you name these current and former Premier League players signed by Ralf Rangnick?
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Ralf Rangnick will not be in the dugout when Manchester United face Arsenal on Thursday, but the interim manager will be watching and assessing the squad he has inherited.
One of the German's early tasks will be to consider recruitment strategy during January's transfer window.
The 63-year-old has signed a number of current and former Premier League stars in his career - but can you name them? Take our quiz to find out.
Can you name these current and former Premier League players signed by Ralf Rangnick?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment