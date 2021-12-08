22-year-old winger Jota, who suffered a hamstring injury against Hearts last week, has scored eight goals for Celtic this term

Europa League: Celtic v Real Betis Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 9 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed winger Jota will miss his side's League Cup final with Hibernian.

The Portuguese forward sustained a hamstring injury in the victory over Hearts last week and missed the the weekend trip to Dundee United.

Postecoglou is unsure whether the on-loan Benfica man will return before the winter break, with eight games to be played between now and then.

"A few weeks is a few weeks," the Celtic manager said.

"How long that stretches out for, we'll wait and see. I'm very confident he won't be [fit for the final]. He won't be right.

"If you look at timelines, it gets pretty tight between now and the [winter] break. We'll just need to see how he recovers from it."

The first of those eight games takes place against Real Betis on Thursday, as Celtic aim to end their Europa League group campaign on a high.

Regardless of the result at Parkhead, Postecoglou's side cannot move from their third-place position, meaning post-Christmas European football has been secured in the Conference League.

Despite the Celtic boss stating that "no games are ever a dead-rubber", the fixture allows the Australian to give some action to fringe players while resting key men ahead of a hectic schedule.

"We are in the middle of a busy period," he added. "It makes sense to give people a bit of rest and give others some game time because we're going to need them.

"It's important that when we make changes, we give people game-time. Thursday is a great opportunity to do that and it's an opportunity for them [the players]."

Team news

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will serve a suspension, but Postecoglou confirmed fellow centre-back Stephen Welsh is available after missing Sunday's 3-0 win at Tannadice.

However, right-back Anthony Ralston will not be fit and winger James Forrest will not be risked after coming off at the weekend.

France attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir is suspended for Betis.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What did we learn from the first Betis game?

The bad outweighed the good for Celtic in Seville and the match was an early indication of how their group campaign would go.

The visitors were 2-0 up on the 27th minute but 4-2 down by the 50th, before netting a late consolation.

Manuel Pellegrini's Betis have been strong in Group G, losing only to leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and are third in La Liga after a weekend win over Barcelona at Camp Nou.

But, like Celtic, their position of second in Group G cannot be altered regardless of the result, meaning former Manchester City boss Pellegrini may view the visit to Glasgow as an opportunity to freshen things up.

What they said

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh: "For the position in our group it doesn't mean anything, but for us it's an opportunity to play in Europe in front of hopefully a full house at Celtic Park.

"It's a great stage for us to show what we can do. It'll be a tough game, Betis are a good team. We played well over there but unfortunately didn't get the result, we'll be looking to rectify that with a good performance tomorrow."

Match stats