Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Midfielder John Lundstram is in line for a start when Rangers complete their group campaign in Lyon

Europa League: Lyon v Rangers Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais Date: Thursday, 9 December Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has urged his Rangers fringe players to grasp their chance to impress in Thursday's Europa League dead rubber away to Lyon.

Having sealed a last-16 play-off with victory over Sparta Prague in his first game in charge, the Dutchman will make changes for the final group match.

The likes of Nathan Patterson, John Lundstram and Scott Wright are set for a start against leaders Lyon.

"We have to watch the players' physical state closely," said van Bronckhorst.

"It is also a game where I can change some positions and give other players minutes who need them.

"Some players didn't play as much in the last weeks but gave everything in training and their mentality was good. So I am very pleased to give some players minutes.

"No matter what we will still be second in the group but this is a good game for us against an excellent side.

"We want to reach our level very game. It is good to see where the players stand and where we stand as a team and the experience is very good for our development."

Van Bronckhorst, who has won all four games since succeeding Steven Gerrard as manager, hopes Rangers will be well backed in the stadium after a U-turn by French authorities reversed the decision to ban away fans.

"It is not easy for the fans to be left in the dark in the last couple of days because you want to know what is happening," he added.

"But I hugely respect their presence in the stadium and hopefully the fans who wanted to go Lyon still can go and give us the support we need and appreciate."

Team news

Van Bronckhortst will assess his squad's fitness after their final training session, although defender defender Leon Balogun remains out with a knock.

Forwards Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala may not feature as they are both one booking away from a suspension.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What did we learn from the first Lyon game?

Lyon set the tone with a comfortable win at Ibrox, the first of five straight Group A victories so far for the French side.

Peter Bosz's men have averaged three goals a game to Rangers' one and have already secured a place in the last 16 by winning the group.

Domestically, the picture is not so impressive, with Lyon sitting 12th in Ligue 1, 19 points behind runaway leaders Paris St-Germain.

Can you name Rangers' team from their 2007 win over Lyon? How to play Score: 0 / 14 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 14 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Hint Team Give up!

What they said

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram: "If selected, you have to go and take your chance. We have paying travelling fans going over there so we have to go and put in a performance for them.

"We are under no illusion about how good this Lyon team are, we saw that at Ibrox a couple of months back."

Match stats