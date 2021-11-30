Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Aberdeen v Livingston (Wed, 19:45)

Scott Brown has a good chance of featuring for Aberdeen after coming off during Sunday's defeat by Celtic and fellow midfielder Funso Ojo returns from suspension. However, Andy Considine, Mikey Devlin, Declan Gallagher, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Calvin Ramsay remain out.

Livingston have Ayo Obileye back from suspension and loanee Ben Williamson is available after missing the defeat by his parent club Rangers. Sean Kelly and Scott Pittman will not make the Pittodrie match while Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden also remain out.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We are well aware of where we are because we have not been picking up points. The important thing for us is to control what we can control and that is trying to get three points on Wednesday night and then, when we do start looking at the table later in the season, we are where we should be."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Last time we played Aberdeen it was Bruce Anderson that got the goal and he will be gong back to Pittodrie with a point to prove. It always seems to go against you when you come up against your former players. They always have that wee bit extra motivation."

Did you know? Aberdeen have lost three of their past five home league games but have beaten Livingston in the sides' last two meetings.

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee v St Johnstone

Dundee will be without defender Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne, Alex Jakubiak and Jordan McGhee against St Johnstone.

Saints midfielder Craig Bryson is suspended but striker Chris Kane returns from a two-game ban and Glenn Middleton could return from injury. Stevie May and David Wotherspoon are injured. Meanwhile, the Perth club are talking to Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary about a possible January transfer.

Dundee manager James McPake: "There's been some great performances at times but there's also been some terrible performances after a very good performance. We need the same energy levels and when the atmosphere isn't created by the fans we need to get the fans going because when they get behind us, trust me, this is a tough place to come."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We need to be more composed and making better decisions and once we get that, we will get a lot more chances. At the moment we are rushing it, trying to force the situation a little too much and I think if we can get back to a little bit of composure, that little bit of calmness when we get into the final third, then goals will start to come."

Did you know? None of Dundee's past eight home games against St Johnstone in the top flight have been drawn.

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v Rangers

Hibs striker Christian Doidge serves the second game of his two-match ban but Martin Boyle is free from suspension. Melker Hallberg, Kyle Magennis, Sean Mackie and Daniel MacKay remain out.

Rangers are still without defenders Leon Balogun and Filip Helander and midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh but forward Kemar Roofe could return to the squad.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "I would expect them to make a fast start in the game. There is a always a demand for them to do so and I think the atmosphere inside the stadium will lend itself to that so we have to be as resolute in that opening period."

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala: "It's a very important game, the league table is very tight, and we have to keep on picking up points and winning. We are very confident and excited for the game. You can see the threats Hibs have got with the system and the players they have."

Did you know? Hibernian are winless in 13 top-flight league meetings with Rangers but beat the Ibrox side in November's League Cup semi-final.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Ross County

St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy is suspended and joins injured fellow centre-back Conor McCarthy on the sidelines.

Ross County have defender Harry Clarke banned.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Charles Dunne came on against Livingston and was excellent, and I thought he was brilliant again at the weekend for large spells of the game. So that shows you the strength in depth of the squad and I am very fortunate to have such good options coming off the bench."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We have eight games in this little run before the break and we have to make sure that we go into every game and give 100 per cent for the jersey and after that, you hope the quality shines through."

Did you know? St Mirren have won each of their past four league meetings with Ross County, who have won just one of their past seven league trips to Paisley.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (Thu, 19:45)

Celtic midfielders Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic should be fit but defenders Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor have missed recent games.

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has been sent for a scan to determine the extent of his ankle injury and will miss the trip to Glasgow.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Every game is important. We've got a lot of games coming up and it's good we are getting some depth in the midfield area in particular."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: "We're going there with confidence. We've got belief in our team and we have to take that on to the pitch on Thursday. We spoke at the start of the season about improving our away form and trying to go to Glasgow and win, and this is another chance to try and do that."

Did you know? Celtic have won 18 of their past 19 home league matches against Hearts, who beat Ange Postecoglou's side on the opening weekend of this season's Scottish Premiership.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team