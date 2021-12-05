Match ends, Colchester United 1, Wigan Athletic 2.
Callum Lang's double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup.
Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper's pass inside the area.
But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well at the far post from Gavin Massey's precise cross.
Colchester keeper Jake Turner denied Will Keane soon after and, at the other end, Jamie Jones brilliantly turned Jasper's header over.
The League Two hosts deservedly equalised in first-half stoppage-time when Sears brilliantly slotted into the net off the post from the edge of the area after taking Armando Dobra's pass.
Wigan pressed in the second half, with Massey's effort flashing just wide and Colchester captain Tommy Smith almost slicing a Stephen Humphrys cross into his own net.
Keane wasted a golden opportunity for League One Wigan when he headed Massey's cross straight at Turner.
But the Latics grabbed their 75th-minute winner when Lang raced onto substitute Tom Naylor's pass and finished well.
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Turner
- 22Tchamadeu
- 4Chambers
- 5Smith
- 27Coxe
- 8SkuseSubstituted forCooperat 83'minutes
- 14Chilvers
- 17JasperBooked at 6mins
- 10JudgeSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 72'minutes
- 19DobraBooked at 42minsSubstituted forTovideat 83'minutes
- 11Sears
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 15McCoulsky
- 23Daniels
- 32Hutchinson
- 33Marshall-Miranda
- 34Tovide
- 37Cooper
- 43Beadle
Wigan
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Jones
- 15KerrSubstituted forDarikwaat 65'minutes
- 5Whatmough
- 2Watts
- 11MasseySubstituted forEdwardsat 76'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 6CousinsBooked at 62minsSubstituted forNaylorat 65'minutes
- 8Power
- 3PearceSubstituted forMcCleanat 76'minutes
- 19Lang
- 10Keane
- 39HumphrysSubstituted forJonesat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Naylor
- 7Edwards
- 12Amos
- 14Jones
- 16Tilt
- 20Bayliss
- 23McClean
- 27Darikwa
- 30Aasgaard
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 2,056
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 1, Wigan Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Jake Turner (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tom Naylor.
Attempt blocked. Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.
Post update
Foul by Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic).
Tommy Smith (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chay Cooper (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Sylvester Jasper (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Coxe.
Substitution, Colchester United. Chay Cooper replaces Cole Skuse.
Substitution, Colchester United. Samson Tovide replaces Armando Dobra.
Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United).
Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
