The FA Cup
ColchesterColchester United1WiganWigan Athletic2

Colchester United 1-2 Wigan Athletic: Callum Lang brace sees Latics through in FA Cup

Callum Lang's double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper's pass inside the area.

But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well at the far post from Gavin Massey's precise cross.

Colchester keeper Jake Turner denied Will Keane soon after and, at the other end, Jamie Jones brilliantly turned Jasper's header over.

The League Two hosts deservedly equalised in first-half stoppage-time when Sears brilliantly slotted into the net off the post from the edge of the area after taking Armando Dobra's pass.

Wigan pressed in the second half, with Massey's effort flashing just wide and Colchester captain Tommy Smith almost slicing a Stephen Humphrys cross into his own net.

Keane wasted a golden opportunity for League One Wigan when he headed Massey's cross straight at Turner.

But the Latics grabbed their 75th-minute winner when Lang raced onto substitute Tom Naylor's pass and finished well.

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Turner
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 4Chambers
  • 5Smith
  • 27Coxe
  • 8SkuseSubstituted forCooperat 83'minutes
  • 14Chilvers
  • 17JasperBooked at 6mins
  • 10JudgeSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 72'minutes
  • 19DobraBooked at 42minsSubstituted forTovideat 83'minutes
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 1Gerken
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 15McCoulsky
  • 23Daniels
  • 32Hutchinson
  • 33Marshall-Miranda
  • 34Tovide
  • 37Cooper
  • 43Beadle

Wigan

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Jones
  • 15KerrSubstituted forDarikwaat 65'minutes
  • 5Whatmough
  • 2Watts
  • 11MasseySubstituted forEdwardsat 76'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 6CousinsBooked at 62minsSubstituted forNaylorat 65'minutes
  • 8Power
  • 3PearceSubstituted forMcCleanat 76'minutes
  • 19Lang
  • 10Keane
  • 39HumphrysSubstituted forJonesat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Naylor
  • 7Edwards
  • 12Amos
  • 14Jones
  • 16Tilt
  • 20Bayliss
  • 23McClean
  • 27Darikwa
  • 30Aasgaard
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
2,056

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Colchester United 1, Wigan Athletic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Colchester United 1, Wigan Athletic 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Turner (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tom Naylor.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Tommy Smith (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chay Cooper (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sylvester Jasper (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Coxe.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Chay Cooper replaces Cole Skuse.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Samson Tovide replaces Armando Dobra.

  16. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United).

  18. Booking

    Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

