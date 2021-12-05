Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Luke Jephcott's goal for Plymouth was his seventh of the season

Substitute Luke Jephcott grabbed a late winner for Plymouth at Rochdale to book a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper kept out efforts from Eoghan O'Connell and Jake Beesley as Rochdale made the early running at Spotland.

But midfielder Jordon Garrick put Plymouth ahead in the 18th minute of the second-round tie.

Ryan Broom's cross from the right picked out Garrick and he climbed above Max Taylor to power a header inside Jay Lynch's near post.

Dale levelled on 55 minutes when Plymouth were caught out at the back.

Abraham Odoh robbed James Wilson and fed the ball infield to Josh Andrews, who in turn found Aaron Morley 25 yards from goal and the midfielder curled a superb finish into the roof of the net for the equaliser.

Wilson and Danny Mayor hit the woodwork for Plymouth as they battled to regain their lead before the winning goal finally came in the 86th minute.

Jordan Houghton's corner hit Beesley's knee and bounced kindly into the path of Jephcott, who took one touch before rifling the ball into the net from four yards.

Report supplied by PA Media.