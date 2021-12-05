The FA Cup
RochdaleRochdale1PlymouthPlymouth Argyle2

Rochdale 1-2 Plymouth Argyle: Luke Jephcott nets late winner for Pilgrims

Luke Jephcott scores the winner for Plymouth
Luke Jephcott's goal for Plymouth was his seventh of the season

Substitute Luke Jephcott grabbed a late winner for Plymouth at Rochdale to book a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper kept out efforts from Eoghan O'Connell and Jake Beesley as Rochdale made the early running at Spotland.

But midfielder Jordon Garrick put Plymouth ahead in the 18th minute of the second-round tie.

Ryan Broom's cross from the right picked out Garrick and he climbed above Max Taylor to power a header inside Jay Lynch's near post.

Dale levelled on 55 minutes when Plymouth were caught out at the back.

Abraham Odoh robbed James Wilson and fed the ball infield to Josh Andrews, who in turn found Aaron Morley 25 yards from goal and the midfielder curled a superb finish into the roof of the net for the equaliser.

Wilson and Danny Mayor hit the woodwork for Plymouth as they battled to regain their lead before the winning goal finally came in the 86th minute.

Jordan Houghton's corner hit Beesley's knee and bounced kindly into the path of Jephcott, who took one touch before rifling the ball into the net from four yards.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lynch
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'KeeffeSubstituted forCashmanat 89'minutes
  • 8MorleySubstituted forBroadbentat 90'minutes
  • 23Kelly
  • 18Odoh
  • 9Beesley
  • 19AndrewsSubstituted forDooleyat 73'minutes
  • 11GrantSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 4McNulty
  • 7Dooley
  • 14Broadbent
  • 16Done
  • 20Cashman
  • 24Brierley
  • 33Coleman
  • 34Scanlon

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5WilsonBooked at 37mins
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 7BroomSubstituted forPereira Camaráat 70'minutes
  • 4HoughtonBooked at 77mins
  • 10Mayor
  • 32CooperSubstituted forLawat 55'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 14GarrickSubstituted forEnnisat 84'minutes
  • 9HardieSubstituted forJephcottat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 11Ennis
  • 15Grant
  • 18Agard
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 31Jephcott
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen
Attendance:
2,687

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rochdale 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Taylor with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan White (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Broadbent with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Macaulay Gillesphey tries a through ball, but Niall Ennis is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. George Broadbent replaces Aaron Morley.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Danny Cashman replaces Corey O'Keeffe.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Jeriel Dorsett (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Rochdale 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Max Taylor.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Luke Jephcott replaces Ryan Hardie.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Niall Ennis replaces Jordan Garrick.

  16. Post update

    Jake Beesley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Panutche Camará (Plymouth Argyle).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aidan White with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Morley (Rochdale) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Abraham Odoh.

  20. Booking

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

