Match ends, Rochdale 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.
Substitute Luke Jephcott grabbed a late winner for Plymouth at Rochdale to book a place in the third round of the FA Cup.
Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper kept out efforts from Eoghan O'Connell and Jake Beesley as Rochdale made the early running at Spotland.
But midfielder Jordon Garrick put Plymouth ahead in the 18th minute of the second-round tie.
Ryan Broom's cross from the right picked out Garrick and he climbed above Max Taylor to power a header inside Jay Lynch's near post.
Dale levelled on 55 minutes when Plymouth were caught out at the back.
Abraham Odoh robbed James Wilson and fed the ball infield to Josh Andrews, who in turn found Aaron Morley 25 yards from goal and the midfielder curled a superb finish into the roof of the net for the equaliser.
Wilson and Danny Mayor hit the woodwork for Plymouth as they battled to regain their lead before the winning goal finally came in the 86th minute.
Jordan Houghton's corner hit Beesley's knee and bounced kindly into the path of Jephcott, who took one touch before rifling the ball into the net from four yards.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lynch
- 5Taylor
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'KeeffeSubstituted forCashmanat 89'minutes
- 8MorleySubstituted forBroadbentat 90'minutes
- 23Kelly
- 18Odoh
- 9Beesley
- 19AndrewsSubstituted forDooleyat 73'minutes
- 11GrantSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3White
- 4McNulty
- 7Dooley
- 14Broadbent
- 16Done
- 20Cashman
- 24Brierley
- 33Coleman
- 34Scanlon
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 5WilsonBooked at 37mins
- 6Scarr
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 7BroomSubstituted forPereira Camaráat 70'minutes
- 4HoughtonBooked at 77mins
- 10Mayor
- 32CooperSubstituted forLawat 55'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 14GarrickSubstituted forEnnisat 84'minutes
- 9HardieSubstituted forJephcottat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 11Ennis
- 15Grant
- 18Agard
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 27Law
- 28Pereira Camará
- 31Jephcott
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
- Attendance:
- 2,687
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Taylor with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aidan White (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Broadbent with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Macaulay Gillesphey tries a through ball, but Niall Ennis is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. George Broadbent replaces Aaron Morley.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Danny Cashman replaces Corey O'Keeffe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Jeriel Dorsett (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle).
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Max Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Luke Jephcott replaces Ryan Hardie.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Niall Ennis replaces Jordan Garrick.
Post update
Jake Beesley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Panutche Camará (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Attempt missed. Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aidan White with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Morley (Rochdale) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Abraham Odoh.
Booking
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Comments
Join the conversation