Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lynch
- 5Taylor
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'Keeffe
- 8Morley
- 23Kelly
- 18Odoh
- 9Beesley
- 19Andrews
- 11Grant
Substitutes
- 3White
- 4McNulty
- 7Dooley
- 14Broadbent
- 16Done
- 20Cashman
- 24Brierley
- 33Coleman
- 34Scanlon
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 7Broom
- 4Houghton
- 10Mayor
- 32Cooper
- 14Garrick
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 11Ennis
- 15Grant
- 18Agard
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 27Law
- 28Pereira Camará
- 31Jephcott
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match report to follow.