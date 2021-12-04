The FA Cup
RochdaleRochdale12:15PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle

Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lynch
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 8Morley
  • 23Kelly
  • 18Odoh
  • 9Beesley
  • 19Andrews
  • 11Grant

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 4McNulty
  • 7Dooley
  • 14Broadbent
  • 16Done
  • 20Cashman
  • 24Brierley
  • 33Coleman
  • 34Scanlon

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 7Broom
  • 4Houghton
  • 10Mayor
  • 32Cooper
  • 14Garrick
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 11Ennis
  • 15Grant
  • 18Agard
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 31Jephcott
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report to follow.

The FA Cup

