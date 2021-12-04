Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Yeovil Town boss Darren Sarll praised the work ethic and spirit of his players as the National League side knocked League Two strugglers Stevenage out of the FA Cup.

Charlie Wakefield's driven finish early in the second half was enough to give Sarll victory against his former side and put the Glovers into the hat for the third round.

"You have to enjoy every win because in the blink of an eye that feeling is gone," he said.

"It's extra special that it's against my old club and we will take whatever comes now. It will be exciting to see what comes out of the hat."

Jamie Reid was twice denied an equaliser in a matter of minutes, first by a superb diving block from Dan Moss, and then by Town goalkeeper Grant Smith's outstretched leg when through one-one-one.

The upset was the 21st time Yeovil had knocked Football League opponents out of the FA Cup as a non-league club, and in the end it was fully deserved.

"The players try so hard, there is so much that endears these players to the supporters," Sarll added.

"Work ethic and attitude is so difficult to come by and they have such a fantastic spirit.

"It's a very small group with a lack of resources and we have pulled together players who haven't been welcomed elsewhere. They give us that back in attitude and willingness."

Stevenage went into the game with just one league win in eight and the hosts, buoyed by an eight-match unbeaten run, almost went ahead within a minute when Dale Gorman swept a shot inches past the post.

The visitors grew into the first half and went close when Osborne's shot from the edge of the box forced Smith into a good low stop.

But Yeovil took full advantage of a poor clearance from the Stevenage keeper as Sonny Blu Lo-Everton laid off a pass to Wakefield who sent a low drive across goalkeeper Adam Smith and into the far corner of the net.

Stevenage forced the home side deeper and deeper, but Paul Tisdale, leading Stevenage for the first time, saw his side denied by dogged defence and two priceless blocks from Millwall loanee Moss.

Yeovil's match-winner Charlie Wakefield told BBC Sport:

"Now we are in that draw, hopefully we can get someone like Brighton - that's where I'm from - one of the big Prem teams and we'll enjoy every moment.

"We're on a great run, we've all got to keep level-headed, focus on the league now and the next game. We just take it a game at a time and we're all just enjoying it.

"We all play with a smile on our face and it's paying off."

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale:

"I'm bitterly disappointed of course, but there is lots to build on. We need to build a platform and give clarity in how we attack and defend.

"There were a lot of good signs today. We created a chance or two that I'd have liked to have taken, but defensively we played well, except for that one goal.

"It takes a long time to get my ideas working. You need to set achievable targets for your team and gain momentum.

"We need goals and wins and it's down to me to find that."