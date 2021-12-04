Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Stevenage 0.
Yeovil Town boss Darren Sarll praised the work ethic and spirit of his players as the National League side knocked League Two strugglers Stevenage out of the FA Cup.
Charlie Wakefield's driven finish early in the second half was enough to give Sarll victory against his former side and put the Glovers into the hat for the third round.
"You have to enjoy every win because in the blink of an eye that feeling is gone," he said.
"It's extra special that it's against my old club and we will take whatever comes now. It will be exciting to see what comes out of the hat."
Jamie Reid was twice denied an equaliser in a matter of minutes, first by a superb diving block from Dan Moss, and then by Town goalkeeper Grant Smith's outstretched leg when through one-one-one.
The upset was the 21st time Yeovil had knocked Football League opponents out of the FA Cup as a non-league club, and in the end it was fully deserved.
"The players try so hard, there is so much that endears these players to the supporters," Sarll added.
"Work ethic and attitude is so difficult to come by and they have such a fantastic spirit.
"It's a very small group with a lack of resources and we have pulled together players who haven't been welcomed elsewhere. They give us that back in attitude and willingness."
Stevenage went into the game with just one league win in eight and the hosts, buoyed by an eight-match unbeaten run, almost went ahead within a minute when Dale Gorman swept a shot inches past the post.
The visitors grew into the first half and went close when Osborne's shot from the edge of the box forced Smith into a good low stop.
But Yeovil took full advantage of a poor clearance from the Stevenage keeper as Sonny Blu Lo-Everton laid off a pass to Wakefield who sent a low drive across goalkeeper Adam Smith and into the far corner of the net.
Stevenage forced the home side deeper and deeper, but Paul Tisdale, leading Stevenage for the first time, saw his side denied by dogged defence and two priceless blocks from Millwall loanee Moss.
Yeovil's match-winner Charlie Wakefield told BBC Sport:
"Now we are in that draw, hopefully we can get someone like Brighton - that's where I'm from - one of the big Prem teams and we'll enjoy every moment.
"We're on a great run, we've all got to keep level-headed, focus on the league now and the next game. We just take it a game at a time and we're all just enjoying it.
"We all play with a smile on our face and it's paying off."
Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale:
"I'm bitterly disappointed of course, but there is lots to build on. We need to build a platform and give clarity in how we attack and defend.
"There were a lot of good signs today. We created a chance or two that I'd have liked to have taken, but defensively we played well, except for that one goal.
"It takes a long time to get my ideas working. You need to set achievable targets for your team and gain momentum.
"We need goals and wins and it's down to me to find that."
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Smith
- 22Moss
- 6WilkinsonBooked at 72mins
- 5Hunt
- 13Williams
- 8Gorman
- 32StauntonBooked at 31mins
- 7Worthington
- 19WakefieldSubstituted forBradleyat 90+2'minutes
- 23YussufSubstituted forKnowlesat 66'minutes
- 15Lo-EvertonSubstituted forReidat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Reid
- 11Knowles
- 12Evans
- 14Bradley
- 35Haste
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 41Smith
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 6ProsserSubstituted forNorrisat 57'minutes
- 22Melbourne
- 11OsborneSubstituted forBarryat 73'minutes
- 8Taylor
- 4ReevesBooked at 10mins
- 12Carvalho Andrade
- 7List
- 20ReidSubstituted forReadat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Anang
- 3Coker
- 9Norris
- 14Lines
- 17Daly
- 19Read
- 23Smith
- 24Marshall
- 27Barry
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 2,754
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Stevenage 0.
Post update
Foul by Max Melbourne (Stevenage).
Post update
Alex Bradley (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bradley Barry (Stevenage).
Post update
Dale Gorman (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Bradley replaces Charlie Wakefield.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Andrade (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Taylor with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dale Gorman (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luther Wildin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Norris.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bradley Barry (Stevenage) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Terence Vancooten with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Daniel Moss.
Post update
Offside, Stevenage. Jake Taylor tries a through ball, but Bradley Barry is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).
Post update
Daniel Moss (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Reuben Reid replaces Sonny Blu Lo-Everton.
Post update
Bradley Barry (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Morgan Williams (Yeovil Town).
Post update
Luke Norris (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil Town).
Although shame on Stevenage.
Ya know what I mean !
A bit perturbed as to why the food stall at the Buxton match had as its USP that the food was clean though. I've never bought some chips at a match and felt it necessary to wash them before eating them.