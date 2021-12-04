The FA Cup
Portsmouth 1-2 Harrogate Town

From the section FA Cup

Jack Diamond scored a dramatic late winner as League Two Harrogate knocked two-time winners Portsmouth out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 away victory.

The on-loan Sunderland player scored five minutes into added time to settle the contest at Fratton Park.

League One Pompey came into the game in a great run of form but it was Harrogate who took a shock lead in the 44th minute.

Sean Williams lost possession in his own half, with the ball falling to Luke Armstrong, who controlled neatly before turning and curling beyond Gavin Bazunu from the edge of the box.

It was in the first of two added minutes at the end of the half that Pompey equalised.

Michael Jacobs forced his way into the box and his intended pass deflected into the path of Ellis Harrison, who marked his return from injury by hitting the ball beyond goalkeeper Mark Oxley into the far corner.

With plenty of effort from both sides in the second half, it was heading for a replay until Diamond's late strike beat Bazunu to seal a famous win.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Bazunu
  • 13FreemanSubstituted forBrownat 57'minutes
  • 20Raggett
  • 16OgilvieBooked at 77mins
  • 15Romeo
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 39mins
  • 27AzeezBooked at 19mins
  • 18Hackett-FairchildSubstituted forMarquisat 75'minutes
  • 10Harness
  • 24Jacobs
  • 17HarrisonSubstituted forCurtisat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 7Ahadme
  • 9Marquis
  • 11Curtis
  • 32Payce
  • 35Bass
  • 37Gifford
  • 38Jewitt-White
  • 41Hughes

Harrogate

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sheron
  • 6BurrellBooked at 47mins
  • 20HallBooked at 86mins
  • 3Page
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17KerryBooked at 13mins
  • 7Thomson
  • 29Armstrong
  • 21DiamondBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 11Orsi
  • 13Cracknell
  • 18Muldoon
  • 30Power
Referee:
Simon Mather
Attendance:
7,857

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Harrogate Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Harrogate Town 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Portsmouth 1, Harrogate Town 2. Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Page following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Nathan Sheron.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).

  7. Post update

    Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Booking

    Connor Hall (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Shaun Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Connor Hall (Harrogate Town).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).

  13. Post update

    Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Page (Harrogate Town).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

  18. Booking

    Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by ray123, today at 19:07

    Pompey are a laughing stock 😂 no way back from this.

  • Comment posted by Daren, today at 19:03

    Great performance today from Town. Would love a big club in the 3rd round. Looking forward to the draw. Proud to be Town

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 19:13

      Rob replied:
      Who would be your dream draw Daren one of the more local big boys or one of the teams from the capital?

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 18:43

    Hope Harrogate get a big game next round!

  • Comment posted by wagesday, today at 18:42

    Why no comments by Pompey fans, just Harrogate and them from up the M27? Oh, I know - it's a terrible result for the Blue Army. Still, there's always the league; or probably not.

  • Comment posted by A House Cat Named Gem, today at 18:40

    Miguel Azeez should return to Arsenal. Another random who might have been great when he was 12, got a gig at a major academy but is clearly not going to make it in adult football. Too many stray passes, not getting stuck in enough (it IS a contact sport), and drifted too much out of the match.

    Very disappointing display all round from Pompey. Well done Harrogate. Much the better team in 2nd 1/2.

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 18:29

    Thank you Harrogate from a Southampton fan

    • Reply posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 18:42

      JOHN SPARTAN replied:
      Typical Scummer

  • Comment posted by yorkshireben, today at 18:27

    Bring on a mega tie at Wetherby Road please!

  • Comment posted by PFC, today at 18:20

    So…. hopefully the doubters and not so sure rrrs will now see why these guys must go….

    That was an absolute disgrace this afternoon…

    Why wait another year or two years… now is the time to replace them… I for one won’t be renewing if these guys are here next season…

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 18:13

    I felt a bit fed up after Brighton equalised in the 98th minute.
    Then I saw your result!

    • Reply posted by pompeychex, today at 18:38

      pompeychex replied:
      Yes don’t worry I don’t think we are very good and won’t get promoted which is a shame because I think a Championship Derby match would be better than the pseudo Derby with Brighton…

  • Comment posted by Chris Lewis, today at 18:11

    Concentrating on the league, evidently

  • Comment posted by T28ColdBlowLion, today at 18:03

    Way to go Mahlon 😂🤣

  • Comment posted by EAT MORE BACON, today at 18:01

    The Red side of Hants will be loving this just as much as Harrogate !

    • Reply posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 18:11

      JOHN SPARTAN replied:
      And they will keep on about it for years🤮

  • Comment posted by spspenhalhar, today at 18:00

    Well done brilliant result. Await draw with anticipation.

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 17:59

    Why am I NOT SURPRISED

    COWLEYS OUT

    • Reply posted by cartwrid, today at 18:18

      cartwrid replied:
      It's a cup tie. Anything can happen and it did. Get over it. Danny is nudging the team to a playoff spot. What's your problem?

  • Comment posted by John and Fran, today at 17:57

    Sad day for Pompey ~ the Man City of my youth

  • Comment posted by Miles, today at 17:36

    Well done Harrogate. Proud to be Town. First time in R3, massive congratulations to Simon Weaver and the team. Now let's take that form into the next two home games.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:28

    Giggle

