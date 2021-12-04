Portsmouth 1-2 Harrogate Town

Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Harrogate Town 2.
Jack Diamond scored a dramatic late winner as League Two Harrogate knocked two-time winners Portsmouth out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 away victory.
The on-loan Sunderland player scored five minutes into added time to settle the contest at Fratton Park.
League One Pompey came into the game in a great run of form but it was Harrogate who took a shock lead in the 44th minute.
Sean Williams lost possession in his own half, with the ball falling to Luke Armstrong, who controlled neatly before turning and curling beyond Gavin Bazunu from the edge of the box.
It was in the first of two added minutes at the end of the half that Pompey equalised.
Michael Jacobs forced his way into the box and his intended pass deflected into the path of Ellis Harrison, who marked his return from injury by hitting the ball beyond goalkeeper Mark Oxley into the far corner.
With plenty of effort from both sides in the second half, it was heading for a replay until Diamond's late strike beat Bazunu to seal a famous win.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Bazunu
- 13FreemanSubstituted forBrownat 57'minutes
- 20Raggett
- 16OgilvieBooked at 77mins
- 15Romeo
- 6WilliamsBooked at 39mins
- 27AzeezBooked at 19mins
- 18Hackett-FairchildSubstituted forMarquisat 75'minutes
- 10Harness
- 24Jacobs
- 17HarrisonSubstituted forCurtisat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 7Ahadme
- 9Marquis
- 11Curtis
- 32Payce
- 35Bass
- 37Gifford
- 38Jewitt-White
- 41Hughes
Harrogate
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Oxley
- 14Sheron
- 6BurrellBooked at 47mins
- 20HallBooked at 86mins
- 3Page
- 16Pattison
- 4Falkingham
- 17KerryBooked at 13mins
- 7Thomson
- 29Armstrong
- 21DiamondBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 11Orsi
- 13Cracknell
- 18Muldoon
- 30Power
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
- Attendance:
- 7,857
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Harrogate Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 1, Harrogate Town 2. Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Page following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Nathan Sheron.
Post update
Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).
Post update
Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Connor Hall (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Shaun Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Hall (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).
Post update
Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Page (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).
Very disappointing display all round from Pompey. Well done Harrogate. Much the better team in 2nd 1/2.
That was an absolute disgrace this afternoon…
Why wait another year or two years… now is the time to replace them… I for one won’t be renewing if these guys are here next season…
Then I saw your result!
COWLEYS OUT