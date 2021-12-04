AFC Wimbledon 4-3 Cheltenham Town

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 4, Cheltenham Town 3.
Ayoub Assal and Ollie Palmer both scored twice as AFC Wimbledon survived a late scare to reach the third round of the FA Cup with an entertaining 4-3 win over Cheltenham.
Wimbledon also had to come back from an early setback, with Alfie May putting the Robins in front inside two minutes after Kyle Joseph's pass.
But Mark Robinson's Dons soon took control and Luke McCormick set up Assal to make it 1-1 after a quick break through the middle in the 36th minute.
Palmer then rolled the ball into an empty net five minutes later after a powerful effort from McCormick crashed against the woodwork.
Assal extended their lead in the 55th minute after Palmer's low ball from the right, and Palmer curled one into the top right corner to make it 4-1 in the 65th minute.
Substitute Andy Williams pulled one back with 17 minutes left after being fed by Liam Sercombe.
And there was still hope for Cheltenham when Ben Heneghan nodded a long clearance from Scott Flinders past his own goalkeeper in the 81st minute.
But the Dons held on thanks to two brilliant late saves from Nik Tzanev, denying Matty Blair and Mattie Pollock.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 37OsewSubstituted forLawrenceat 86'minutes
- 22Heneghan
- 3Csóka
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 4WoodyardBooked at 87mins
- 8HartiganSubstituted forMarshat 68'minutes
- 10AssalSubstituted forKajaat 69'minutes
- 21McCormickBooked at 80mins
- 12Rudoni
- 9PalmerSubstituted forPressleyat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lawrence
- 6Marsh
- 11Chislett
- 14Robinson
- 16Awokoya-Mebude
- 19Pressley
- 25Kaja
- 31Oualah
- 36Jenkins
Cheltenham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Flinders
- 24HortonBooked at 90mins
- 2LongSubstituted forRaglanat 62'minutes
- 4Pollock
- 3HusseyBooked at 80mins
- 8Sercombe
- 11Chapman
- 21JosephSubstituted forWilliamsat 62'minutes
- 28CrowleySubstituted forBlairat 45'minutes
- 10MaySubstituted forNortonat 61'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 16WrightSubstituted forBarkersat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Evans
- 5Raglan
- 14Williams
- 17Blair
- 26Barkers
- 27Norton
- 34Armitage
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 4,322
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 4, Cheltenham Town 3.
Booking
Grant Horton (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Cheltenham Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Alex Woodyard.
Post update
Ben Heneghan (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Williams (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Christian Norton (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Nikola Tzanev.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matthew Pollock (Cheltenham Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Nikola Tzanev.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matty Blair (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Henry Lawrence replaces Paul Osew.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Grant Horton.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.
