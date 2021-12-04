The FA Cup
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon4CheltenhamCheltenham Town3

AFC Wimbledon 4-3 Cheltenham Town

Ayoub Assal and Ollie Palmer both scored twice as AFC Wimbledon survived a late scare to reach the third round of the FA Cup with an entertaining 4-3 win over Cheltenham.

Wimbledon also had to come back from an early setback, with Alfie May putting the Robins in front inside two minutes after Kyle Joseph's pass.

But Mark Robinson's Dons soon took control and Luke McCormick set up Assal to make it 1-1 after a quick break through the middle in the 36th minute.

Palmer then rolled the ball into an empty net five minutes later after a powerful effort from McCormick crashed against the woodwork.

Assal extended their lead in the 55th minute after Palmer's low ball from the right, and Palmer curled one into the top right corner to make it 4-1 in the 65th minute.

Substitute Andy Williams pulled one back with 17 minutes left after being fed by Liam Sercombe.

And there was still hope for Cheltenham when Ben Heneghan nodded a long clearance from Scott Flinders past his own goalkeeper in the 81st minute.

But the Dons held on thanks to two brilliant late saves from Nik Tzanev, denying Matty Blair and Mattie Pollock.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 37OsewSubstituted forLawrenceat 86'minutes
  • 22Heneghan
  • 3Csóka
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 4WoodyardBooked at 87mins
  • 8HartiganSubstituted forMarshat 68'minutes
  • 10AssalSubstituted forKajaat 69'minutes
  • 21McCormickBooked at 80mins
  • 12Rudoni
  • 9PalmerSubstituted forPressleyat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lawrence
  • 6Marsh
  • 11Chislett
  • 14Robinson
  • 16Awokoya-Mebude
  • 19Pressley
  • 25Kaja
  • 31Oualah
  • 36Jenkins

Cheltenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Flinders
  • 24HortonBooked at 90mins
  • 2LongSubstituted forRaglanat 62'minutes
  • 4Pollock
  • 3HusseyBooked at 80mins
  • 8Sercombe
  • 11Chapman
  • 21JosephSubstituted forWilliamsat 62'minutes
  • 28CrowleySubstituted forBlairat 45'minutes
  • 10MaySubstituted forNortonat 61'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 16WrightSubstituted forBarkersat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Evans
  • 5Raglan
  • 14Williams
  • 17Blair
  • 26Barkers
  • 27Norton
  • 34Armitage
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
4,322

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 4, Cheltenham Town 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 4, Cheltenham Town 3.

  3. Booking

    Grant Horton (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Cheltenham Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Alex Woodyard.

  6. Post update

    Ben Heneghan (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andy Williams (Cheltenham Town).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Booking

    Christian Norton (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Nikola Tzanev.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Pollock (Cheltenham Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Nikola Tzanev.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matty Blair (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Booking

    Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon).

  16. Post update

    Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Henry Lawrence replaces Paul Osew.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Grant Horton.

  20. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by spekovski, today at 17:57

    Get in!

