League One Morecambe overcame difficult conditions to beat a spirited Buxton 1-0 in the second round of the FA Cup.

The seventh-tier side hit the post and had Morecambe on the back foot for most of the opening half hour before Cole Stockton calmly put the Shrimps ahead after a defensive mistake.

Stockton missed a good chance from eight yards to double the lead as high winds and heavy rain made attractive football difficult.

And League One's top scorer had more chances with 15 minutes to go as Theo Richardson saved his low effort before Stockton then blazed over from seven yards with the goal gaping.

The victory sees Morecambe reach the third round of the FA Cup for the second successive year, having not previously reached that stage since 2003.

Northern Premier League side Buxton had the better of the early chances and could have been ahead after 13 minutes when former Italy youth international striker Diego de Girolamo hit the post from the edge of the box after Toumani Diagouraga was dispossessed by Tom Elliott.

Stockton got his 16th goal of the season when Lindon Meikle missed Anthony O'Connor's header and the Morecambe frontman converted, although replays showed he was slightly offside.

Buxton were grateful to their former Manchester United youth goalkeeper Richardson as he made an excellent double save from Wes McDonald and Alfie McCalmont as Morecambe got to grips with the heavy rain, slope and strong wind in their faces on the hosts' synthetic pitch.

Buxton's star striker De Girolamo was forced off two minutes after half-time having bravely tried to run off an ankle injury and, without him, his side struggled to create chances.

Morecambe substitute Jonah Ayunga thought he had won a penalty shortly after Stockton's miss when he went down under a challenge by Richardson, but was flagged offside in the build-up.

The game drew to a close with Ayunga putting another chance over the bar when through on goal in the 89th minute.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Sport:

"I thought it was a professional performance, credit to Buxton, I thought they put up a great fight.

"We had numerous chances to win the game, we should have been out of sight, but in the end it's a professional performance and the main thing is getting through to the next round.

"Everything was set up for a cup upset today - the wind, the rain, the sleet, on top of a mountain, astroturf - but we did a real professional job so I'm proud of the boys today."