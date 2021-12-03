Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Stockport County 0.
League One leaders Rotherham United reached the third round of the FA Cup after a narrow win over National League Stockport County.
County had the better of the first half but Rotherham opened the scoring just before the break when Michael Smith poked home a low Ollie Rathbone cross.
The non-league side thought they had equalised in the second half only for Paddy Madden's header to be ruled out for offside.
Stockport continued to push for a leveller in the closing stages but the Millers held on to advance to the next round.
Victory means the Millers are now unbeaten in 18 games but they were pushed all the way by a Stockport team who appeared inspired by vocal away support.
Ashley Palmer was another to go close to a leveller for the visitors in the second half when his header sailed narrowly wide.
As Dave Challinor's men searched for a goal, Rotherham looked dangerous on the break but were unable to double their advantage against a side 55 places below them in the league pyramid.
The draw for the third round takes place on Monday at 19:00 GMT.
Rotherham boss Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"There are no easy victories, we knew it was going to be really tough. They were really well-organised, there [away support] was amazing, the best we've ever had here.
"There was a lot of pressure from Stockport, a lot of set-pieces going into our box.
"We just needed that second goal, that would have settled us down a bit. The last 10 minutes we were hanging on.
"In the end I'm really pleased with the result but I'm not that over the moon with the performance."
Stockport manager Dave Challinor:
"I thought we deserved something from the game but it also showed the fine margins when you come up against teams from a higher level because I'm sure, when the lads watch the game back, they will be disappointed with the goal that cost us the game.
"We played too many sloppy passes and gave the ball away 25 yards from goal then, three passes later, the ball ended up in our net.
"I don't think anybody would have noticed the two-division difference between the teams, so I'm pleased with that aspect, but I hate losing and I'm just disappointed to be out of the cup."
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Vickers
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 6WoodSubstituted forHardingat 45'minutes
- 20Ihiekwe
- 11Ogbene
- 8Wiles
- 4BarlaserSubstituted forOdoffinat 81'minutes
- 14MillerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMattockat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18RathboneSubstituted forLindsayat 65'minutes
- 10LadapoBooked at 70mins
- 24SmithBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGriggat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Johansson
- 2Harding
- 3Mattock
- 7Sadlier
- 9Grigg
- 15Bola
- 16Lindsay
- 19Kayode
- 22Odoffin
Stockport
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 6BarclaySubstituted forHoganat 77'minutes
- 5Palmer
- 3KitchingSubstituted forRaikhyat 85'minutes
- 7Southam-HalesBooked at 60mins
- 14CollarBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMaddenat 55'minutes
- 18CroasdaleSubstituted forRooneyat 85'minutes
- 17Rydel
- 23SarcevicBooked at 87mins
- 27CrankshawSubstituted forJenningsat 77'minutes
- 22Quigley
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 4Hogan
- 8Rooney
- 9Madden
- 11Jennings
- 15Raikhy
- 24Fish
- 25Fryers
- 26Ross
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 6,466
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Stockport County 0.
Post update
Foul by Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United).
Post update
Macauley Southam-Hales (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Arjan Raikhy.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Hakeem Odoffin.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Booking
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Post update
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Macauley Southam-Hales (Stockport County).
Booking
Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Arjan Raikhy replaces Mark Kitching.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. John Rooney replaces Ryan Croasdale.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashley Palmer (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by William Grigg (Rotherham United).
Post update
Mark Kitching (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.