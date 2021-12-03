Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

League One leaders Rotherham United reached the third round of the FA Cup after a narrow win over National League Stockport County.

County had the better of the first half but Rotherham opened the scoring just before the break when Michael Smith poked home a low Ollie Rathbone cross.

The non-league side thought they had equalised in the second half only for Paddy Madden's header to be ruled out for offside.

Stockport continued to push for a leveller in the closing stages but the Millers held on to advance to the next round.

Victory means the Millers are now unbeaten in 18 games but they were pushed all the way by a Stockport team who appeared inspired by vocal away support.

Ashley Palmer was another to go close to a leveller for the visitors in the second half when his header sailed narrowly wide.

As Dave Challinor's men searched for a goal, Rotherham looked dangerous on the break but were unable to double their advantage against a side 55 places below them in the league pyramid.

The draw for the third round takes place on Monday at 19:00 GMT.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"There are no easy victories, we knew it was going to be really tough. They were really well-organised, there [away support] was amazing, the best we've ever had here.

"There was a lot of pressure from Stockport, a lot of set-pieces going into our box.

"We just needed that second goal, that would have settled us down a bit. The last 10 minutes we were hanging on.

"In the end I'm really pleased with the result but I'm not that over the moon with the performance."

Stockport manager Dave Challinor:

"I thought we deserved something from the game but it also showed the fine margins when you come up against teams from a higher level because I'm sure, when the lads watch the game back, they will be disappointed with the goal that cost us the game.

"We played too many sloppy passes and gave the ball away 25 yards from goal then, three passes later, the ball ended up in our net.

"I don't think anybody would have noticed the two-division difference between the teams, so I'm pleased with that aspect, but I hate losing and I'm just disappointed to be out of the cup."