Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Anis Mehmeti earned Albania under-21 recognition while at Wycombe

Albania Under-21 international Anis Mehmeti has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Wycombe Wanderers, to expire in June 2024.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Chairboys in September 2020, and was progressed to the first team after impressing at development squad level.

Mehmeti, who had spells at Fulham, Spurs and Norwich as a youth player, has six goals in 47 games for Wycombe.

"Anis is a special player with massive potential," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

He told the club website: external-link "We're delighted that he'll be continuing to develop his game with us here at Wycombe Wanderers.

"I know the fans will be excited by this news and it's another statement of our intent to build - and keep - the strongest squad possible to achieve our aim of returning to the Championship and staying there."