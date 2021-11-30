Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Adshead has been a fixture in Gillingham's midfield this season since joining from Norwich on loan

Gillingham midfielder Daniel Adshead faces weeks out after it was confirmed he broke his foot during Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Portsmouth.

Adshead, 20, is on a season-long loan from Norwich City and has so far made 15 appearances in League One for Steve Evans' side.

Gillingham said Adshead had broken his metatarsal and was unavailable "until January at the earliest".

Adshead, who signed for Norwich in 2019, will have an operation on Friday.