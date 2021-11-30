Daniel Adshead: Gillingham loanee faces weeks out with a broken foot
Last updated on .From the section Gillingham
Gillingham midfielder Daniel Adshead faces weeks out after it was confirmed he broke his foot during Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Portsmouth.
Adshead, 20, is on a season-long loan from Norwich City and has so far made 15 appearances in League One for Steve Evans' side.
Gillingham said Adshead had broken his metatarsal and was unavailable "until January at the earliest".
Adshead, who signed for Norwich in 2019, will have an operation on Friday.