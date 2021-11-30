Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is a target for Brentford, Crystal Palace and Watford. (Mail) external-link

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson insists the club will stay within its wage structure as vice-captain Connor Goldson enters the final few months of his contract. (Sun) external-link

Managing director Stewart Robertson says profitability at Rangers is "very probable, rather than possible". (Record) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King voted against the re-election of incumbent Douglas Park's son Graeme to the club's board at Tuesday's AGM. (Sun) external-link

It will cost Celtic around £10m if they want to sign on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal. (Record) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says Martin Boyle is "one of the best attacking players in the league" as the winger returns from suspension for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers. (Express) external-link

Ross says players will leave Hibs in January to balance the squad. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts have made a contract offer to left-back Stephen Kingsley, whose current deal ends next summer. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Midfielder Beni Baningime is expected to miss Hearts' trip to Celtic Park on Thursday with an ankle injury. (Express) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass urges his players to turn crisis into opportunity as they seek to arrest their poor form. (Herald - subscription required) external-link