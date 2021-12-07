Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

MortonGreenock Morton19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hamilton
- 16Hynes
- 47Lithgow
- 3Strapp
- 15Russell
- 9Muirhead
- 10Lyon
- 21Oksanen
- 7Oliver
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 2Ledger
- 6Jacobs
- 8Blues
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 20Bysouth
- 24McGregor
- 25King
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 12MacGregor
- 4Welsh
- 18Allardice
- 10Doran
- 11Sutherland
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 14Walsh
- 16Jamieson
- 17McDonald
- 19Duku
- 21MacKay
- 23McAlear
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
