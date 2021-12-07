Scottish Cup
MortonGreenock Morton19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16Hynes
  • 47Lithgow
  • 3Strapp
  • 15Russell
  • 9Muirhead
  • 10Lyon
  • 21Oksanen
  • 7Oliver
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Ledger
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8Blues
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 12MacGregor
  • 4Welsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 10Doran
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 14Walsh
  • 16Jamieson
  • 17McDonald
  • 19Duku
  • 21MacKay
  • 23McAlear
Referee:
David Dickinson
