Scottish Cup
Queen of SthQueen of the South19:45Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Cove Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Brynn
  • 22Johnston
  • 5McKay
  • 33Gibson
  • 3Cooper
  • 15McGrory
  • 7Paton
  • 17Joseph
  • 10Connelly
  • 8Todd
  • 49Soares Junior

Substitutes

  • 1Rae
  • 9Roy
  • 16East
  • 18McKechnie

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Gourlay
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Neill
  • 8Yule
  • 4Scully
  • 10Masson
  • 3Milne
  • 24Fyvie
  • 9Megginson
  • 11McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 13McAllister
  • 15Anderson
  • 17Adeyemo
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories