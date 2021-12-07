Queen of the South v Cove Rangers

Queen of SthQueen of the South19:45Cove RangersCove Rangers
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Brynn
- 22Johnston
- 5McKay
- 33Gibson
- 3Cooper
- 15McGrory
- 7Paton
- 17Joseph
- 10Connelly
- 8Todd
- 49Soares Junior
Substitutes
- 1Rae
- 9Roy
- 16East
- 18McKechnie
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 23Gourlay
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 2Neill
- 8Yule
- 4Scully
- 10Masson
- 3Milne
- 24Fyvie
- 9Megginson
- 11McIntosh
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 13McAllister
- 15Anderson
- 17Adeyemo
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Think you know your American food? Test your knowledge with our quiz
- Was this the most personal rivalry in sport? Find out how the Dasslers and other feuding families fell out