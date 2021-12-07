League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Forest Green Rovers

League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sheron
  • 6Burrell
  • 20Hall
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Kerry
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 30Power
  • 29Armstrong
  • 21Diamond

Substitutes

  • 11Orsi
  • 13Cracknell
  • 18Muldoon
  • 26Williams
  • 31Attree

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Adams
  • 11Cadden
  • 10Aitchison
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 4Sweeney
  • 12Allen
  • 18Young
  • 21Hendry
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green18124234142040
2Northampton19104525151034
3Exeter1989231211033
4Swindon1896328181033
5Port Vale1995532201232
6Sutton United1910272822632
7Harrogate198653324930
8Leyton Orient19610332171528
9Newport197753023728
10Tranmere187561514126
11Salford196672219324
12Bradford195952523224
13Rochdale195952424024
14Walsall196672123-224
15Mansfield196582125-423
16Bristol Rovers196582229-723
17Hartlepool1972102030-1023
18Colchester185671622-621
19Crawley186392028-821
20Barrow194782024-419
21Stevenage184681530-1518
22Carlisle193791328-1516
23Oldham1943121630-1415
24Scunthorpe192891535-2014
View full League Two table

