Harrogate Town v Forest Green Rovers

HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Oxley
- 14Sheron
- 6Burrell
- 20Hall
- 7Thomson
- 17Kerry
- 4Falkingham
- 16Pattison
- 30Power
- 29Armstrong
- 21Diamond
Substitutes
- 11Orsi
- 13Cracknell
- 18Muldoon
- 26Williams
- 31Attree
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6Cargill
- 2Wilson
- 7Stevenson
- 8Adams
- 11Cadden
- 10Aitchison
- 14Matt
- 9Stevens
Substitutes
- 4Sweeney
- 12Allen
- 18Young
- 21Hendry
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
- 28March
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report to follow.
