Sunderland v Morecambe

SunderlandSunderland19:45MorecambeMorecambe
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 3-4-3
- 39Hoffmann
- 26Wright
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 11Gooch
- 24Neil
- 15Winchester
- 7Dajaku
- 21Pritchard
- 14Stewart
- 9Broadhead
Substitutes
- 5Alves
- 8Embleton
- 10O'Brien
- 20Patterson
- 25Younger
- 36Dunne
- 48Mbunga-Kimpioka
Morecambe
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Letheren
- 2McLaughlin
- 4O'Connor
- 15Delaney
- 3Leigh
- 10Wildig
- 6Jones
- 25McCalmont
- 17Ayunga
- 9Stockton
- 24Gnahoua
Substitutes
- 7McDonald
- 8Diagouraga
- 18Phillips
- 20Andrésson
- 21Cooney
- 28Duffus
- 31Wootton
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match report to follow.
