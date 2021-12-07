League One
SunderlandSunderland19:45MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Morecambe

League One

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-3

  • 39Hoffmann
  • 26Wright
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 15Winchester
  • 7Dajaku
  • 21Pritchard
  • 14Stewart
  • 9Broadhead

Substitutes

  • 5Alves
  • 8Embleton
  • 10O'Brien
  • 20Patterson
  • 25Younger
  • 36Dunne
  • 48Mbunga-Kimpioka

Morecambe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Letheren
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4O'Connor
  • 15Delaney
  • 3Leigh
  • 10Wildig
  • 6Jones
  • 25McCalmont
  • 17Ayunga
  • 9Stockton
  • 24Gnahoua

Substitutes

  • 7McDonald
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 18Phillips
  • 20Andrésson
  • 21Cooney
  • 28Duffus
  • 31Wootton
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
View full League One table

