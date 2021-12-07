League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Highbury Stadium, England

Fleetwood Town v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cairns
  • 38Johnston
  • 5Clarke
  • 4McLaughlin
  • 3Andrew
  • 27Biggins
  • 20Matete
  • 32Lane
  • 41Hayes
  • 19Garner
  • 9Morton

Substitutes

  • 13Crellin
  • 22Morris
  • 26Johnson
  • 28Clark
  • 30Baggley
  • 34Conn-Clarke
  • 37Boyle

Bolton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Dixon
  • 6Johnston
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 15Aimson
  • 29Gordon
  • 25Thomason
  • 20Lee
  • 3John
  • 24Kachunga
  • 9Doyle
  • 17Afolayan

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 14Amaechi
  • 27Baptiste
  • 42Tweedley
  • 47Conway
  • 49Pettifer
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
View full League One table

