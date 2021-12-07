Fleetwood Town v Bolton Wanderers

FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Cairns
- 38Johnston
- 5Clarke
- 4McLaughlin
- 3Andrew
- 27Biggins
- 20Matete
- 32Lane
- 41Hayes
- 19Garner
- 9Morton
Substitutes
- 13Crellin
- 22Morris
- 26Johnson
- 28Clark
- 30Baggley
- 34Conn-Clarke
- 37Boyle
Bolton
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Dixon
- 6Johnston
- 5Almeida Santos
- 15Aimson
- 29Gordon
- 25Thomason
- 20Lee
- 3John
- 24Kachunga
- 9Doyle
- 17Afolayan
Substitutes
- 1Gilks
- 7Delfouneso
- 14Amaechi
- 27Baptiste
- 42Tweedley
- 47Conway
- 49Pettifer
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match report to follow.
- Think you know your American food? Test your knowledge with our quiz
- Was this the most personal rivalry in sport? Find out how the Dasslers and other feuding families fell out