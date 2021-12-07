Wycombe Wanderers v Burton Albion

WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45BurtonBurton Albion
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Stockdale
- 2Grimmer
- 38Forino Joseph
- 3Jacobson
- 26McCarthy
- 19Mehmeti
- 8Thompson
- 23Obita
- 18Hanlan
- 12McCleary
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 6Tafazolli
- 7Wheeler
- 16Kaikai
- 17Horgan
- 20Akinfenwa
- 31Przybek
- 33Pendlebury
Burton
Formation 3-4-3
- 24Garratt
- 16Shaughnessy
- 4Oshilaja
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 37Hamer
- 15O'Connor
- 38Mancienne
- 10Akins
- 11Smith
- 19Amadi Holloway
- 21Jebbison
Substitutes
- 8Powell
- 9Hemmings
- 20Hawkins
- 23Taylor
- 26Leak
- 29Maddox
- 40Lakin
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report to follow.
- Think you know your American food? Test your knowledge with our quiz
- Was this the most personal rivalry in sport? Find out how the Dasslers and other feuding families fell out