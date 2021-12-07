League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Burton Albion

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Grimmer
  • 38Forino Joseph
  • 3Jacobson
  • 26McCarthy
  • 19Mehmeti
  • 8Thompson
  • 23Obita
  • 18Hanlan
  • 12McCleary
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 6Tafazolli
  • 7Wheeler
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Horgan
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 31Przybek
  • 33Pendlebury

Burton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 24Garratt
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 37Hamer
  • 15O'Connor
  • 38Mancienne
  • 10Akins
  • 11Smith
  • 19Amadi Holloway
  • 21Jebbison

Substitutes

  • 8Powell
  • 9Hemmings
  • 20Hawkins
  • 23Taylor
  • 26Leak
  • 29Maddox
  • 40Lakin
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
View full League One table

