League One
RotherhamRotherham United19:45GillinghamGillingham
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Gillingham

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 2Harding
  • 4Barlaser
  • 11Ogbene
  • 8Wiles
  • 18Rathbone
  • 14Miller
  • 10Ladapo
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 9Grigg
  • 16Lindsay
  • 17Ferguson
  • 19Kayode
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Chapman
  • 2Jackson
  • 6Tucker
  • 5Ehmer
  • 14McKenzie
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 18Phillips
  • 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 10Lee
  • 24Carayol
  • 15Akinde

Substitutes

  • 22Sithole
  • 23Lintott
  • 27Akehurst
  • 30Crump
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
