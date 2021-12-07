Rotherham United v Gillingham

RotherhamRotherham United19:45GillinghamGillingham
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 20Ihiekwe
- 2Harding
- 4Barlaser
- 11Ogbene
- 8Wiles
- 18Rathbone
- 14Miller
- 10Ladapo
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 9Grigg
- 16Lindsay
- 17Ferguson
- 19Kayode
- 22Odoffin
- 31Vickers
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Chapman
- 2Jackson
- 6Tucker
- 5Ehmer
- 14McKenzie
- 4O'Keefe
- 18Phillips
- 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 10Lee
- 24Carayol
- 15Akinde
Substitutes
- 22Sithole
- 23Lintott
- 27Akehurst
- 30Crump
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match report to follow.
