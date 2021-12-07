Crewe Alexandra v Lincoln City

CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 5-3-2
- 31Richards
- 11Ainley
- 6Offord
- 22Sass-Davies
- 28Williams
- 3Adebisi
- 8Lowery
- 14Finney
- 18Griffiths
- 12Mandron
- 9Porter
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 5Thomas
- 10Knight
- 16Murphy
- 17Gomes
- 20Lundstram
- 23Johnson
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Griffiths
- 2Poole
- 4Montsma
- 5Jackson
- 24Robson
- 18McGrandles
- 12Bishop
- 23Bridcutt
- 14Adelakun
- 10Maguire
- 15Bramall
Substitutes
- 6Sanders
- 17Longdon
- 19Fiorini
- 20N'Lundulu
- 21Sørensen
- 22Eyoma
- 31Long
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report to follow.
