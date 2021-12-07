League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: Mornflake Stadium, England

Crewe Alexandra v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Richards
  • 11Ainley
  • 6Offord
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 28Williams
  • 3Adebisi
  • 8Lowery
  • 14Finney
  • 18Griffiths
  • 12Mandron
  • 9Porter

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 5Thomas
  • 10Knight
  • 16Murphy
  • 17Gomes
  • 20Lundstram
  • 23Johnson

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Griffiths
  • 2Poole
  • 4Montsma
  • 5Jackson
  • 24Robson
  • 18McGrandles
  • 12Bishop
  • 23Bridcutt
  • 14Adelakun
  • 10Maguire
  • 15Bramall

Substitutes

  • 6Sanders
  • 17Longdon
  • 19Fiorini
  • 20N'Lundulu
  • 21Sørensen
  • 22Eyoma
  • 31Long
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match report to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC