Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday

PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bazunu
- 13Freeman
- 20Raggett
- 16Ogilvie
- 15Romeo
- 27Azeez
- 6Williams
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 10Harness
- 19Hirst
- 11Curtis
Substitutes
- 7Ahadme
- 9Marquis
- 17Harrison
- 35Bass
- 37Gifford
- 38Jewitt-White
- 41Hughes
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 32Hunt
- 2Palmer
- 13Paterson
- 18Johnson
- 21Luongo
- 10Bannan
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 7Shodipo
- 20Kamberi
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 14Byers
- 23Corbeanu
- 24Berahino
- 26Wing
- 28Wildsmith
- 40Sow
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match report to follow.
