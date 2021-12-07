League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 13Freeman
  • 20Raggett
  • 16Ogilvie
  • 15Romeo
  • 27Azeez
  • 6Williams
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 10Harness
  • 19Hirst
  • 11Curtis

Substitutes

  • 7Ahadme
  • 9Marquis
  • 17Harrison
  • 35Bass
  • 37Gifford
  • 38Jewitt-White
  • 41Hughes

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 32Hunt
  • 2Palmer
  • 13Paterson
  • 18Johnson
  • 21Luongo
  • 10Bannan
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 7Shodipo
  • 20Kamberi
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 14Byers
  • 23Corbeanu
  • 24Berahino
  • 26Wing
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 40Sow
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
View full League One table

