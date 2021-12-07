Cheltenham Town v Cambridge United

CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45CambridgeCambridge United
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 20Flinders
- 2Long
- 4Pollock
- 6Freestone
- 17Blair
- 8Sercombe
- 11Chapman
- 3Hussey
- 16Wright
- 10May
- 28Crowley
Substitutes
- 1Evans
- 5Raglan
- 9Vassell
- 14Williams
- 21Joseph
- 24Horton
- 26Barkers
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mitov
- 2Williams
- 15Okedina
- 3Iredale
- 11Dunk
- 16Weir
- 4Digby
- 18Tracey
- 19May
- 10Smith
- 9Ironside
Substitutes
- 7Brophy
- 13McKenzie-Lyle
- 23Lankester
- 24Masterson
- 26Knibbs
- 27Worman
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match report to follow.
