League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 20Flinders
  • 2Long
  • 4Pollock
  • 6Freestone
  • 17Blair
  • 8Sercombe
  • 11Chapman
  • 3Hussey
  • 16Wright
  • 10May
  • 28Crowley

Substitutes

  • 1Evans
  • 5Raglan
  • 9Vassell
  • 14Williams
  • 21Joseph
  • 24Horton
  • 26Barkers

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 15Okedina
  • 3Iredale
  • 11Dunk
  • 16Weir
  • 4Digby
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
  • 10Smith
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 7Brophy
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 23Lankester
  • 24Masterson
  • 26Knibbs
  • 27Worman
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
View full League One table

