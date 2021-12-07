Accrington Stanley v AFC Wimbledon

AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 40Savin
- 5Sykes
- 12Nottingham
- 38Amankwah
- 2Rodgers
- 16Coyle
- 28Conneely
- 4Hamilton
- 8Pell
- 11McConville
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 1Trafford
- 7O'Sullivan
- 14Mumbongo
- 15Procter
- 26Mansell
- 35Nolan
- 41Malcolm
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 37Osew
- 22Heneghan
- 3Csóka
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 4Woodyard
- 8Hartigan
- 10Assal
- 21McCormick
- 12Rudoni
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 2Lawrence
- 6Marsh
- 11Chislett
- 16Awokoya-Mebude
- 25Kaja
- 31Oualah
- 32Charles
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.
- Think you know your American food? Test your knowledge with our quiz
- Was this the most personal rivalry in sport? Find out how the Dasslers and other feuding families fell out