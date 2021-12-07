League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v AFC Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Savin
  • 5Sykes
  • 12Nottingham
  • 38Amankwah
  • 2Rodgers
  • 16Coyle
  • 28Conneely
  • 4Hamilton
  • 8Pell
  • 11McConville
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 1Trafford
  • 7O'Sullivan
  • 14Mumbongo
  • 15Procter
  • 26Mansell
  • 35Nolan
  • 41Malcolm

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 37Osew
  • 22Heneghan
  • 3Csóka
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 4Woodyard
  • 8Hartigan
  • 10Assal
  • 21McCormick
  • 12Rudoni
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 2Lawrence
  • 6Marsh
  • 11Chislett
  • 16Awokoya-Mebude
  • 25Kaja
  • 31Oualah
  • 32Charles
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC