Alexia Putellas captained Barcelona to their first Champions League success as they beat Chelsea 4-0 in the final

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best female footballer in 2021.

Putellas, 27, scored as Barca beat Chelsea 4-0 to secure their first Champions League crown.

She ended the 2020-21 season as the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe with 26 goals in all competitions and was also named Uefa's Women's Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year.

Team-mate Jennifer Hermoso came second, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr third.

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema was fourth, while the Chelsea trio of Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming and Fran Kirby were seventh, ninth and 10th respectively.

