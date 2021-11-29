Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with the Scottish Cup

Holders St Johnstone have been drawn away to Kelty Hearts or Montrose in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Celtic, who have won the competition a record 40 times, are away to Alloa Athletic.

Rangers, who last won the trophy in 2009, will welcome League 2 Stirling Albion to Ibrox.

Ayrshire junior side Auchinleck Talbot are rewarded for their win over Hamilton Academical with a home draw against Hearts.

North Superleague outfit Banks O'Dee, who beat League 1 East Fife in the third round, have a home tie against Championship side Raith Rovers.

Auchinleck's West of Scotland Premier Division rivals Clydebank take on Annan Athletic.

There is one all-Premiership tie between Livingston and Ross County.

All ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 22 January.

Scottish Cup fourth-round draw

Peterhead v East Kilbride

Clydebank v Annan Athletic

Banks O'Dee v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Inverness CT or Morton

Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone

Livingston v Ross County

Dumbarton v Dundee

Aberdeen v Edinburgh City

Rangers v Stirling Albion

Ayr United v St Mirren

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Hibernian v Cove Rangers or Queen of the South

Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts

Alloa Athletic v Celtic

Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel