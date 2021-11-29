Scottish Cup: Celtic go to Alloa & Rangers host Stirling Albion in fourth round
From the section Scottish Cup
Holders St Johnstone have been drawn away to Kelty Hearts or Montrose in the Scottish Cup fourth round.
Celtic, who have won the competition a record 40 times, are away to Alloa Athletic.
Rangers, who last won the trophy in 2009, will welcome League 2 Stirling Albion to Ibrox.
Ayrshire junior side Auchinleck Talbot are rewarded for their win over Hamilton Academical with a home draw against Hearts.
North Superleague outfit Banks O'Dee, who beat League 1 East Fife in the third round, have a home tie against Championship side Raith Rovers.
Auchinleck's West of Scotland Premier Division rivals Clydebank take on Annan Athletic.
There is one all-Premiership tie between Livingston and Ross County.
All ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 22 January.
Scottish Cup fourth-round draw
Peterhead v East Kilbride
Clydebank v Annan Athletic
Banks O'Dee v Raith Rovers
Motherwell v Inverness CT or Morton
Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone
Livingston v Ross County
Dumbarton v Dundee
Aberdeen v Edinburgh City
Rangers v Stirling Albion
Ayr United v St Mirren
Kilmarnock v Dundee United
Hibernian v Cove Rangers or Queen of the South
Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians
Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts
Alloa Athletic v Celtic
Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel
