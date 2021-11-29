Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hatate, Strachan, Rangers, Helander, Defoe
Celtic hope to add Reo Hatate to their squad early in the winter transfer window, with the left-back out of contract with Kawasaki Frontale at the end of January. (Record)
Hatate could join Celtic in time for the 2 January meeting with Rangers. (Express)
Japan's FA will accept any decision that could ban foreign-based players, including Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, from playing in two World Cup qualifiers in January. (Herald - subscription required)
New data from CIES Football Observatory shows Celtic top the world's passing charts - ahead of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain. (Sun)
Celtic coach Gavin Strachan is linked with the manager's job at Hartlepool United. (Record)
Gareth McAuley suggests his former team-mate at Rangers, Connor Goldson, may be working on his Ibrox "exit strategy". (Sun)
Ibrox great Brian Laudrup believes central defence will be a priority for Rangers in the January transfer window. (Mail)
Former captain Barry Ferguson does not expect players to leave Rangers in January unless exorbitant fees are offered. (Record)
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes to see injured Rangers defender Filip Helander back in training before Christmas. (Record)
Jermain Defoe will no longer have coaching duties at Rangers, with Van Bronckhorst believing the striker still has plenty to offer the first team. (Sky Sports)
Rangers captain James Tavernier has shared a video of his son scoring for one of the Ibrox youth sides. (Sun)
An early return to parent club Rangers is possible for Dunfermline's on-loan winger Kai Kennedy, admits manager John Hughes. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay calls for a review of the rule which prevents appeals being lodged against red cards resulting from two bookings. (Press and Journal - subscription required)