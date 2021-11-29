Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic hope to add Reo Hatate to their squad early in the winter transfer window, with the left-back out of contract with Kawasaki Frontale at the end of January. (Record) external-link

Hatate could join Celtic in time for the 2 January meeting with Rangers. (Express) external-link

Japan's FA will accept any decision that could ban foreign-based players, including Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, from playing in two World Cup qualifiers in January. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

New data from CIES Football Observatory shows Celtic top the world's passing charts - ahead of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain. (Sun) external-link

Celtic coach Gavin Strachan is linked with the manager's job at Hartlepool United. (Record) external-link

Gareth McAuley suggests his former team-mate at Rangers, Connor Goldson, may be working on his Ibrox "exit strategy". (Sun) external-link

Ibrox great Brian Laudrup believes central defence will be a priority for Rangers in the January transfer window. (Mail) external-link

Former captain Barry Ferguson does not expect players to leave Rangers in January unless exorbitant fees are offered. (Record) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes to see injured Rangers defender Filip Helander back in training before Christmas. (Record) external-link

Jermain Defoe will no longer have coaching duties at Rangers, with Van Bronckhorst believing the striker still has plenty to offer the first team. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier has shared a video of his son scoring for one of the Ibrox youth sides. (Sun) external-link

An early return to parent club Rangers is possible for Dunfermline's on-loan winger Kai Kennedy, admits manager John Hughes. (Courier - subscription required) external-link